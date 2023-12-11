Wodonga dealer used music app Spotify to make serious threats to ex-partner

Changes made to a man's Spotify account, including flagging songs about murder and posting handgun emojis, have landed a drug dealer in jail over intervention order breaches.
The construction worker was in a brief relationship with the Wodonga woman in 2021.
He was banned from contacting the woman or her daughter in April of that year, but the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard he had caused his former partner "immense fear for her own safety" after sending emails, texts, and social media messages.
The court heard the man had driven past her home at all hours of the day and night, including during a May 29, 2021, incident.
He sped off from police at high speed, but officers met him back at his home.
A search found two imitation firearms.
The offending continued when the man turned off his caller ID to bypass his phone being blocked by the victim.
He would either stay silent or cry during the calls.
He was found with a gram of cocaine when he was taken into custody.
The pair didn't have any contact for two years, but the man became angry on August 7 this year when he realised the victim had been following him on music app Spotify.
He created a playlist with the songs Bullet with my name on it, Murder on my mind and Evil bitch.
The man continued to make regular changes to his Spotify, including by posting the woman's date of birth, posting handgun emojis, creating lists with the title "You evil c---", and making threats to "expose the truth" for reporting him to police.
He published photographs of himself on a tank, wrote "you will suffer bad" and posted "get got mutt" with other threats.
Other personal details, including the date a woman had made a self-harm attempt, were posted.
The man was arrested at his White Box Rise home on September 5.
Police found eight grams of amphetamine, two grams of cocaine, multiple deal bags, and other items.
The man said he had been angry that the woman had followed him on the social media music platform despite there being no contact for two years.
He also said he had been selling amphetamine to friends for $150 a gram over the previous six weeks.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said his actions were vindictive.
"I see no alternative but to sentence him to a term of imprisonment," he said.
The man was jailed for six months with about three months already served on remand.
