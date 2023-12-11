Magistrate tells man who kept stolen car he narrowly avoided a prison cell

Admitting his guilt was about all that has spared a Lavington man with a "unenviable" criminal record from going to jail over a stolen four-wheel-drive.
Stefan Anatoli Kolisnyk was not accused of stealing the Toyota LandCruiser from Wodonga, but on getting it he made sure it was going nowhere.
Kolisnyk fitted LED lights to the bonnet, roof and front grill, a battery pack to provide the extra power and repainted the bonnet.
But police knew that Kolisnyk had no doubt his wheels were pinched, which was confirmed when they knocked on his door, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, December 11.
They asked him for the vehicle identification number for the Toyota, telling him if the number was legitimate they wouldn't seize the vehicle.
Kolisnyk went inside and returned with a piece of paper on which he had written down the number.
But a police check revealed he had copied the number from a listing on car sales website.
Magistrate Tony Murray told Kolisnyk that what had also kept him out of a jail cell was his relationship with his partner.
While he did not go into detail, Mr Murray said written submissions revealed Kolisnyk's partner was dependent on him to such a degree that this was a unique case where his incarceration would have a serious impact on her mental health.
He had previously pleaded guilty to dealing with property being the proceeds of crime and, over two different Victorian number plates found in the vehicle, possessing property stolen outside of NSW.
Kolisnyk dropped his head and lent into his partner and held her hand for much of the time they sat in the public gallery.
At one point, the pair kissed each other on the lips.
"If not for the plea, I'd probably send him to jail straight away" Mr Murray told defence lawyer Piers Blomfield, who described his client's case as "a difficult sentencing matter".
Mr Blomfield said the 37-year-old, a regular fixture before the court in the past few years, was serving two intensive correction orders and a community corrections order for similar offending.
He asked the court to impose another intensive corrections order - a term of custody served in the community - but with the addition of a work order component.
After Mr Blomfield completed his submission, Mr Murray briefly stood the matter down because "I want to think about" the most appropriate sentence.
"I'm certainly not going to rush any decision and send this gentleman to jail," Mr Murray said.
When he returned, Mr Murray sentenced Kolisnyk to a four-month intensive corrections order, with 30 hours of unpaid work.
"Quite clearly you are running out of chances," he told Kolisnyk, who was also convicted and fined $500 for breaching a community corrections order with his latest offending.
"It's only because of your plea of guilty (on the day of his hearing) and your partner's condition that you're not going to jail today."
Earlier, Mr Blomfield told Mr Murray the NSW State Parole Authority had not as yet taken any action on Kolisnyk's ICOs.
The court was told the white LandCruiser was stolen from a Wodonga residence on December 22, 2022.
High-definition CCTV footage then revealed the four-wheel-drive was parked - from January 11 to February 15 - in the driveway of the rented Condon Place he then shared with his mother.
This was when he modified the Toyota, which he fitted with Victorian registration plates.
Attempts were made to pull the vehicle over on February 17 and again on March 3, "however, on both occasions it failed to stop and evaded police".
They found the Toyota, covered by a grey sheet, parked in the backyard of a property in Tulla Street, North Albury.
They had previously seen Kolisnyk at the address, so contacted him and organised to meet in Centaur Road, Lavington.
He tried to tell them the vehicle belonged to a Wangaratta man and that he was merely "working on it".
