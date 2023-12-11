The Border Mail
Albury hospital security guard suffers facial injuries after patient attack

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:12pm
The Albury hospital security guard suffered facial injuries during assault. File photo
The Albury hospital security guard suffered facial injuries during assault. File photo

Police continue to investigate the assault of an Albury hospital security guard by a patient.

