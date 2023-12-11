Albury hospital security guard suffers facial injuries after patient attack

Police continue to investigate the assault of an Albury hospital security guard by a patient.
Police were called to the hospital about 5am on Tuesday last week amid reports the guard had been assaulted.
Medical staff treated the 61-year-old for facial injuries following the December 5 incident.
The patient, a 23-year-old man, remains in hospital.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District have commenced an investigation and inquiries are ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.
