Plenty of festive cheer at the Albury racecourse over the weekend

Albury Racing Club attracted 1878 racegoers to the first of its two festive race meetings over the weekend.
The club was hoping to surpass a crowd of 2000 but an extremely hot Saturday of 35 degrees may have left some patrons looking for other options.
Despite the heat, dozens of Border businesses still enjoyed the atmosphere at the Albury racecourse and held their annual Christmas parties.
Club chief executive officer, Steve Hetherton, was grateful for the support of local businesses.
"The club was overwhelmed by the support shown by local businesses," Hetherton said.
"I think one of the most pleasing aspects is that most of the businesses return each year because they have a good time and enjoy the experience.
"Some businesses like to try something new and go elsewhere but then find themselves coming back to the races the following year.
"We pride ourselves on being able to provide entertainment both on and off the track.
"There are some people who are not interested in racing and don't even watch a race but still leave the track having had a good time.
"I think the heat probably turned a few people away but it was still another hugely successful day for the club."
Hetherton said the feedback from local businesses who attended the meeting had been extremely positive.
"I got one email from a local business who had never been to the Albury racecourse previously," he said.
"They said the food was great, the atmosphere was great and were pleasantly surprised how much all their employees enjoyed the day.
"Their staff said it was one the best Christmas functions their business has had and wanted to book again for next year straight away."
The club will hold the second of its festive meetings this weekend but Hetherton expected a smaller crowd with less bookings.
"I'm not expecting as big a crowd this Saturday," Hetherton said.
"I don't think there will be much difference, perhaps 100 or more less.
"The early weather forecast is for 29 degrees so that will be more favourable conditions."
Local trainers and jockeys enjoyed plenty of success at the meeting.
The track was also in terrific shape with winners being able to come from anywhere in the run.
"I watched all the replays on Sunday," Hetherton said.
"We had a horse come from last, second last, a couple of leaders won, down the outside and along the fence also won," he said.
"Most of the winners were also well supported and in the market with the exception of one roughie.
"A lot of local owners enjoyed success as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.