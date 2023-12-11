Man sobs and begs to be released after less than two weeks of freedom

A man accused of committing a spate of serious offences in Wodonga, including spraying petrol through a home, smashing a vehicle with his child inside, stealing a car, and assaulting a man, is back in custody.
Jandamarra Jayira Kenny was distressed in Wodonga court on Monday, December 11, following his recent arrest.
"I'm traumatised," Kenny said from the court dock.
It's unclear if bail breaches or further offending led to Kenny being taken back into custody, but Mr Watkins suggested Kenny could have a task ahead of him.
The court heard no lawyers had been able to speak to Kenny after his latest arrest to offer legal advice.
Police suggested the matter return to court on Tuesday, distressing the 26-year-old.
"Can I just have a go at representing myself, Mr Watkins?" Kenny asked.
The magistrate replied that if he did so, and was refused bail, he would be spending more than just one night in custody, with the case likely to return in January.
"I'm traumatised from having to stay in the cells," the 26-year-old said.
"It traumatises me.
"PTSD kicks in and I don't deal well with it."
Kenny had first been bailed in court on November 28, having been arrested on November 24.
He had matters pending including an alleged Mann Central assault in which a man was punched in his temple on July 13 last year.
He allegedly attended his on-and-off partner's Emerald Avenue home on February 17 this year and made death threats, threatened a man with a metal bar, and hurled a mallet through a window, hitting the female victim.
He allegedly pumped petrol through the home and was tackled as he tried to use a lighter, before smashing a window.
It's alleged he stole a car from a Bruce Street unit on November 1 after pounding on a door and ripping a security screen off its hinges, grabbing an occupant by their throat, and taking keys to the BMW.
A man suffered a crushed leg and ruptured tendons when Kenny allegedly kicked the man's car door at the Wodonga Homemakers Centre on November 2.
Kenny allegedly took out an army knife, causing the man to flee.
Court lists show Kenny has at least six matters before the Wodonga court.
Kenny said he had been engaging with services, including a drug and alcohol counsellor.
Mr Watkins said it could be against Kenny's interests to have a bail application run without legal advice, and adjourned the matter until Tuesday.
He said Kenny would hopefully speak to a lawyer before the matter returns.
