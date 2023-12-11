16-year-old girl repeatedly punched after woman lost cool late at night

A woman became so angry at a group of teenagers having fun chasing each other in QEII Square that she walked up to and punched a 16-year-old girl.
Albury Local Court has heard the victim and her friends had done nothing that should have antagonised Christy Murray.
She also remonstrated with a security guard about the group, grabbing him by the arm, leading to him pushing her "lightly" away from him.
"The accused," police said, "became increasingly agitated and (so) her male friend began walking away from her."
He walked past the girl, who Murray then targeted with her yelling.
"The accused ran two metres to where (the victim) was standing and raised her left, partially closed hand and hit (her) to the right side of her face near her nose."
Murray wasn't finished with her victim, throwing another punch that struck the girl to the right side of her jaw.
The security guard then restrained Murray, but she broke free and ran to the nearby Albury police station where she was promptly arrested.
"The accused blamed her actions on having a contraceptive implant that gave her mood swings."
Photographs of the victim's injuries, provided to police by her parents, showed redness to her right cheek and a two-centimetre scratch on the left side of her nose.
Murray, 33, of Hibiscus Crescent, West Albury, pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident that took place on October 15 about 1.40am.
When she saw one of the group chasing another she yelled out they had no right to be "hitting or grabbing each other like that".
She walked up to one of them, a teenage boy, and slapped his face, causing him to step backwards.
Murray then demanded the security guard order the teenagers to leave, before grabbing his shirt.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys sentenced Murray to a 12-month community corrections order.
This included a condition that she "accept all recommendations for treatment for alcohol misuse and mental health as long as recommended" by her health workers.
Murray must also perform 40 hours of community service work.
