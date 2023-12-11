Star Tiger siblings depart sportsground to join VFL club

Star Albury siblings, Jacob and Lucas Conlan have signed with Port Melbourne in the VFL.
The pair arrived at the Albury Sportsground from Griffith in 2021 and have had a huge impact in the Ovens and Murray over the past three seasons.
Jacob, 24, is regarded as one of the premier forwards in the competition and has finished top-five in the Doug Strang medal in all of his three seasons at Tigerland.
The 191cm forward was a joint winner of the Doug Strang medal in 2021 with 44 goals from 12-matches before the season was abandoned due to Covid.
He booted 52 and 51 goals over the past two seasons and was an O&M representative last year.
Jacob spent time as a GWS Academy player and played three matches in the VFL with the Giants last year.
Lucas, 22, has established himself as one of the most reliable key defenders in the competition and has represented the league for the past two seasons.
He arguably enjoyed his best season yet this year after finishing third in the Tigers' best and fairest behind stars Riley Bice and Isaac Muller.
Bice has also been linked to playing in the VFL next season but is yet to formally announce which club he could be joining.
The Conlan's join Luke Daly (Chiltern) and Connor O'Sullivan who was recently drafted by Geelong as departures from the grand final side that lost to Yarrawonga by less than a kick.
Defender Jesse Wilson is also unlikely to play again next season after suffering a torn ACL in the decider.
MORE TO COME
