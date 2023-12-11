The Border Mailsport
Star Tiger siblings depart sportsground to join VFL club

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 11 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 5:59pm
Jacob and Lucas Conlan have spent the past three seasons at Albury Sportsground.
Star Albury siblings, Jacob and Lucas Conlan have signed with Port Melbourne in the VFL.

