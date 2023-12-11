Wodonga councillors choose their leaders for the rest of the group's term

The incumbent defeated councillor Danny Lowe 4-3 in the mayoral election at the Wodonga Council meeting on Monday, December 11.
Cr Danny Chamberlain declined a nomination from Cr Kev Poulton to take on the top job before Cr Lowe accepted a request from Cr Graeme Simpfendorfer to challenge for the position.
Support for Cr Mildren came from councillors Olga Quilty, Libby Hall and Chamberlain, while councillors Poulton and Simpfendorfer voted for Cr Lowe.
Councillors Quilty and Hall commented on Cr Mildren's professionalism and his hard work in the past 12 months, namely through advocacy for a greenfields Border hospital.
Cr Hall nominated Danny Chamberlain to replace her as deputy, which he accepted, before Cr Simpfendorfer put forward Cr Poulton for the role.
The latter requested a five-minute adjournment to consider the nomination and then accepted.
After debate from all seven councillors, Cr Chamberlain won the vote to become deputy 4-3 with support from councillors Hall, Mildren and Quilty.
Cr Quilty said both were worthy candidates and was in two minds with her selection before settling on Cr Chamberlain.
Votes in favour for Cr Poulton to become deputy came from councillors Lowe and Simpfendorfer who said he was well equipped given he'd served two terms as mayor.
Cr Mildren and fellow councillors paid tribute to Cr Libby Hall for her year of service as deputy.
The next Victorian local council elections are due to be held in October 2024.
