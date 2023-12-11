Childcare centre, Coles supermarket given nod by council

ALBURY councillors have unanimously approved a childcare centre, despite a plea from nearby residents to delay their decision.
The approval at Monday night's meeting was one of two big planning decisions, with councillors also being in unison in supporting the construction of a Coles supermarket at Thurgoona.
The creche, slated for a former car yard on the corner of Mate and Smith streets in North Albury, was the subject of protests from residents with one, Therese Lum, presenting a petition and asking for the matter to be deferred for further assessment given traffic and wellbeing concerns.
"We just would like a pause, if we could, and maybe have a little bit more of a look into the decision before it's all approved and ticked off," Mrs Lum told councillors in a pre-meeting public forum.
"I think the safety issue is such a major thing."
Council development chief David Christy said if the matter was delayed until a meeting in February that would trigger appeal rights that allow the developer to automatically take the matter to the NSW Land and Environment Court.
An additional clause was added to the motion on the childcare centre in response to issues raised by residents.
It will see the council monitor traffic in Smith Street and Muntz Lane, which borders the northern side of the childcare block, and assess pedestrian behaviour in Mate Street in the period before and after the business starts trading.
The meeting was also told there was a plan to construct a footpath in Smith Street, between Park Avenue and Mate Street, in the 2024-25 budget.
Councillor Alice Glachan welcomed the approval of the $17.5 million Coles supermarket and three speciality stores which will be built on Diamond Drive between Table Top Road and Thurgoona Drive.
"Many people in the Thurgoona area will be very pleased to have an alternative provider, by way of a different supermarket (to Woolworths) ," Cr Glachan said.
"Clearly neither of them will meet everyone's needs but it is an opportunity to have another provider there."
Cr Glachan noted the Coles would no longer trade around-the-clock as had originally been planned and there had also been alterations with signage height and illumination in response to concerns about their impact on local wildlife.
Councillor Ashley Edwards called for council staff to lobby state transport bureaucrats for an extra bus stop to be installed in the area near the supermarket.
