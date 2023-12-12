The Border Mail
Rising pokie losses, alcohol-related issues leads to council commitment

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Wodonga Council has vowed to do more to minimise the impacts of gambling and alcohol harm by adopting preventative polices at its December 11 meeting. File picture
Gambling losses in Wodonga rose 116 per cent in a year and nearly a third of residents are at regular risk of alcohol-related harm.

Local News

