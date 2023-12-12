Rising pokie losses, alcohol-related issues leads to council commitment

Gambling losses in Wodonga rose 116 per cent in a year and nearly a third of residents are at regular risk of alcohol-related harm.
Such figures have led the city's councillors to commit to playing a greater role in reducing alcohol and gambling harm.
At the Wodonga Council meeting on Monday, December 11, councillors unanimously adopted preventative policies on alcohol and gambling harm.
The council's report related to the policy revealed Wodonga has 97 venues and outlets licensed to sell or supply alcohol and revealed 29 per cent of residents were at some risk of alcohol-related harm each month.
A rise in gambling harm, primarily around poker machine losses, was also reported, where it was revealed the average daily loss in Wodonga during the 2021-22 financial year was more than $25,000 - a 116 per cent increase compared to the previous year and the highest rise among all Victorian local government areas.
Deputy mayor Danny Chamberlain said "we can't even pretend to fully prevent harm" but said minimising it through council planning and decision making was critical.
"I'm not going to pretend that we're going to fix the problems. I'd like to think that we're certainly not going to contribute to the problems any further, because there is a big problem out there," he said.
"We need to try and do what we can, within the limits, to try and help people with those problems."
Cr Olga Quilty said alcohol and gambling harm not only affected the individual, but the network around them.
"We do play a role as a municipal council to design our public areas, our events and our city the way that looks after some potential harm and prevents potential harm," she said.
"I believe that the policies here address our role in minimising the harm that those activities could potentially cause to people themselves or people who surround them."
The policies were shaped by public feedback and expert knowledge from organisations such as Gateway Health.
"There's expertise out there that we could never fulfil in-house, there's people out there that have responded to this from real life experiences, experiences on the ground, and all those need to influence something like this," Cr Danny Lowe said.
"I know some of it is state legislated, but there's no point in us sitting there doing all this work if we're actually not going to do anything with it.
"We're not the social justice police, but we have a role to play on minimising harm within our community, and part of that harm in our community is through alcohol consumption."
Cr Graeme Simpfendorfer paid tribute to all involved in the development of the policies and could relate to the issues seen in the community through his work in the police force.
"I think it's something really to keep a very close eye on as a council and as a city to support those that are having that harm and hopefully make a difference to their lives," he said.
Cr Ron Mildren was re-elected mayor at the meeting until the end of the council term in October 2024, with Cr Chamberlain his deputy.
"I appreciate the fact that I've been given the job again and I'll endeavour to do equally as well or better than what I've done previously," Cr Mildren said.
"We'll work hard to try and get the council on a straight line to work through the issues that we've got coming up in front of us."
