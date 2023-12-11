Veteran asks court for a lifetime ban after fifth drink-drive offence

A man caught drink-driving five times has told a magistrate he doesn't trust himself behind the wheel and wouldn't mind a lifetime ban.
Alan Leslie Thurgood-Dove drove a Mazda utility into a breath testing site on Standish Street in Myrtleford on September 13 this year.
He underwent a test which showed an alcohol reading of 0.102.
Thurgood-Dove lost his job during the pandemic and said he had been "drinking way too much" and had been complacent.
His licence was immediately suspended by police.
"This is your fifth drink-driving," Myrtleford magistrate Peter Dunn said.
"You're getting close to being sent to prison."
Thurgood-Dove replied "I was fearing that".
Mr Dunn asked the 60-year-old army veteran what was going on in his life.
"I fear I'm an alcoholic," he said.
"I've been working on it with my doctors, I'm just not progressing far.
"I've got Veterans Affairs helping me out."
Mr Dunn said there was nothing wrong with drinking, apart from the health impact, but combining it with driving placed Thurgood-Dove and others on the road at considerable risk.
"Your skill level is severely diminished over 0.05," he said.
"The road toll is outrageous."
Mr Dunn urged the 60-year-old to seek help for his issues.
"There's plenty of opportunities for you to finally get to the point to be the man you want to be," he said.
Thurgood-Dove was banned from driving for two years and fined $2000.
"I really don't mind a lifetime ban, I don't trust myself," he said.
"I've already got rid of my car."
Mr Dunn warned him not to drive until VicRoads said he could.
