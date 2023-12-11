The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Veteran asks court for a lifetime ban after fifth drink-drive offence

Updated December 12 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Leslie Thurgood-Dove says he doesn't trust himself. Picture supplied
Alan Leslie Thurgood-Dove says he doesn't trust himself. Picture supplied

A man caught drink-driving five times has told a magistrate he doesn't trust himself behind the wheel and wouldn't mind a lifetime ban.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.