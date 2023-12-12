Three drink-drives in 21 days, including two within four hours

A motorist caught drink-driving three times in 21 days, including two grog offences within four hours on one morning as he drove without headlights and ran a red light, has been hit with a lengthy ban.
Indian student Manpreet Singh returned a reading between 0.07 and 0.09 on June 3, leading to a six-month ban.
But Wodonga police members spotted Singh behind the wheel of a white Hyundai van with no lights on Hovell Street at 12.19am on June 24.
Officers saw the delivery van run a red light on High Street and intercepted the vehicle.
Checks showed Singh was already banned from driving for the alcohol offence 21 days earlier.
A breath test at the Wodonga station at 1.37am returned a result of 0.107.
Despite being told not to drive, Singh was spotted in a different car at 4.19am.
He drove south on Hovell Street in a grey Holden Barina and turned into the council car park.
He quickly turned the vehicle's lights off in an apparent bid to avoid detection.
The vehicle was filled with newspapers for delivery and a test at the nearby station at 4.49am returned a reading of 0.064.
"I messed up," Singh told police.
He said he had consumed three-and-a-half glasses of red wine at home by himself before the first offence.
Singh told magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday, December 12, he had drunk the wine in the afternoon and went to work at midnight.
"I was feeling alright," he said.
"That's the reason.
"I work for the newsagency and at the night when I was caught by the police when I was driving a white van, I was heading to The Border Mail to collect newspapers."
Singh also gave an explanation for the red light offence, but Mr Watkins said he was more concerned about the drink-driving matters.
"I was feeling all right, I was not in the hangover or something," Singh said.
"I was feeling all right, but the limit, I was not aware of the limit."
Singh also said he wasn't aware he had been banned from driving for the first offence.
He dropped his head when told he would be banned for 20 months, with Mr Watkins noting he had no discretion to reduce the penalty.
Singh said he went to college in Melbourne and "it's very difficult to manage everything".
"Can you please do something?" he asked Mr Watkins.
"It's mandatory," the magistrate replied.
"The answer is no, I cannot do anything."
Singh was also fined $900, plus court costs.
