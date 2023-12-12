The Conlan boys are highly respected by team-mates and opponents alike

Boom Albury forward Jacob Conlan has joined VFL club Melbourne, citing the clock is ticking on his state level aspirations.
Younger brother and fellow Tigers' star Lucas has also joined the Borough, while younger sibling Nick is trialling for one of the 10 remaining spots on the list after a breakout season with home club Griffith.
The trio has never played senior football together.
"I'm 25 next year, so it's now or never," Jacob explained.
"I just wanted to test myself and play the best footy I can."
The older siblings will retain Albury as their second club.
"The goal is to play as many VFL games as we can and the back-up is to come back to Albury, if we're not getting picked," Jacob offered.
The oldest pair arrived at the Albury Sportsground from Griffith in 2021 and have had a huge impact in the Ovens and Murray over the past three seasons.
Jacob, 24, has been one of the premier forwards in the competition and finished top five in the Doug Strang Medal three times.
The 191cm O and M representative was a joint winner of the goalkicking medal in 2021 with 44 goals from 12-matches in the COVID-abandoned season.
He booted 52 and 51 goals over the past two years, but suffered a series of injuries (ribs, broken jaw and torn ankle ligaments) which restricted his influence in the second half of those seasons.
Jacob has previously played three VFL games with GWS.
Meantime, Lucas, 22, has never played VFL.
However, he quickly established himself as one of the most reliable key defenders in the competition and has represented the league for the past two seasons.
Also 191cms, he arguably enjoyed his best season after finishing third in the Tigers' best and fairest behind stars Riley Bice and Isaac Muller.
Port Melbourne coach Adam Skrobalak is rapt to have the Conlan brothers on board.
"We're excited about (Jacob and Lucas) and what they can offer," he said.
"Ovens and Murray is a good standard of footy and they've been high level players at that level.
"The key is to see whether they can jump up to the next level. We'll put programs in place to enable that to hopefully come to fruition.
"Jacob's probably more a second or third tall for us. We prefer to play three talls and one of those talls will rotate through the ruck.
"Lucas we would probably need to see a bit more of him when he's down into the program at training, just to see what size he can play on.
"We lost a key defender this year so the thing is to see whether he can play on the bigger guys or do we need to play him on that second tall.
"And just get him used to the way we want to play, often with local footy they're all super defensive or super attacking and obviously at this level you need a blend of both. So just sort of seeing where he's at with that sort of thing."
Meanwhile, Bice has also been linked to playing in the VFL, but is yet to formally announce which club he could be joining.
The full-time loss of the Conlans and likely departure of Bice is a serious blow to the Tigers, while part-time players Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong) and Phoenix Gothard (GWS) were drafted last month after spending the bulk of the year with junior rep club Murray Bushrangers.
However, the club will be delighted all five are targeting higher levels.
