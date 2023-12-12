The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga wastewater plant upgrades crucial for expanding population

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North East Water project engineer Kevin Freeman and chairman Stephen Brown at the West Wodonga wastewater treatment plant that will soon undergo a $73 million upgrade. Picture by James Wiltshire
North East Water project engineer Kevin Freeman and chairman Stephen Brown at the West Wodonga wastewater treatment plant that will soon undergo a $73 million upgrade. Picture by James Wiltshire

Rapid population growth across Wodonga and the Indigo Shire has fast-tracked a major upgrade of the North East's primary wastewater plant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.