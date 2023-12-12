Wodonga wastewater plant upgrades crucial for expanding population

Rapid population growth across Wodonga and the Indigo Shire has fast-tracked a major upgrade of the North East's primary wastewater plant.
North East Water announced on Tuesday, December 12, a $73 million improvement would start in May 2024 at its West Wodonga wastewater treatment plant to support customers in Wodonga and Indigo townships of Kiewa, Tangambalanga and Barnawartha.
The upgrades would also cater for industrial growth and reduce carbon emissions from the plant by 50 per cent due to less demand on energy.
Two covered anaerobic lagoons will be built to catch methane to be used through heat generators to produce electricity.
North East Water chairman Stephen Brown said the upgrades were vital with the Wodonga population expected to double in the next 25 years.
"This plant is getting towards capacity, so we really need to invest in a significant upgrade for the site. It's really important to the region, otherwise the growth wouldn't be happening," he said.
"One of the key objectives of the project is to actually reduce our energy costs and manage the cost to the consumer. We're trying to keep our bills as affordable as possible and this upgrade with new technology is helping to do that."
Sydney-based company Icon SI Aust has won the contract for the construction and will partner with CCB Envico and LC Water to undertake the work.
It is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
"There will be significant opportunities for local contractors and suppliers. We estimate that during the construction period, the project will directly support the equivalent of 16 full-time jobs and require the sustained participation of over 50 local tradespeople and suppliers over the two-year project duration," Mr Brown said.
Managing director Jo Murdoch said the works will lay the foundations for future circular economy opportunities, which would include collaboration with a nearby planned $53 million hydrogen plant by Australian Gas Infrastructure Group.
North East Water ultimately aimed to provide excess biogas, oxygen and recycled water to other industries.
Project engineer Kevin Freeman said enough electricity would be produced to power the entire operation.
"In the past, to break down the wastewater we would have to put a lot of energy into it, which was then wasted. In this process, we can capture that energy as biogas, reuse it and reduce that energy required at the time," he said.
"There's opportunities with the hydrogen plant in the future to be able to utilise waste oxygen from their process and bring that into our facilities and use oxygen to aerate the sewage to break it down effectively and efficiently.
"A key consideration with North East Water supporting the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group building the hydrogen plant project here is because there are significant synergies that can happen having those types of facilities together."
