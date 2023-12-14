The Border Mail
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 16-17

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated December 15 2023 - 9:39am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury carols musical director Paul Gibb and hosts Olivia Britton and Craig Quilliam will take to the stage along with a local all-star cast. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury carols musical director Paul Gibb and hosts Olivia Britton and Craig Quilliam will take to the stage along with a local all-star cast. Picture by Tara Trewhella

SING UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.