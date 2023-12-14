Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 16-17

SING UP
Presented by Wodonga Brass since 1976, Wodonga Carols by Candlelight returns this weekend. Bring a chair or throw down the picnic rug to sing along under the stars. From an initial crowd of 400 in Woodland Grove, Wodonga Carols have grown to more than 7500 at Willow Park. Performers range in age from 60-plus to Border school students. Food vendors and pre-carols entertainment starts from 6pm while the main event starts at 7.30pm. Traditional candles and electronic candles will be available for $5 with the proceeds going to Albury Wodonga Health palliative care services.
LISTEN UP
Ringer Reef Sounds presents an epic line-up in Nicky Bomba Trio, The Royal High Jinx, JoJo Smith, Dean Haitani, Patrick Thurtell Band, Chloe Jade and Angus McKinnon. The brainchild of Haitani, Ringer Reef Sounds follows the successful Mitta River Sounds and King River Sounds. There will be buses from Albury-Wodonga, Bright and Myrtleford. Ticket price includes a Ringer Reef glass for all patrons over 18. As it's a fully catered event, no BYO food or drink. Tickets on sale now: events.humanitix.com/ringer-reef-sounds
TURN UP
Howlong Twilight Christmas Festival is a free community maker market and Christmas Carols concert. Featuring handmade artisan crafts, food and market stalls, live music, children's entertainment by Melbourne duo Whistle and Trick, face painting and free rides there will be something for the whole family. The evening's Christmas Carols concert will be hosted by entertainer Rodney Vincent, with performances by Howlong Primary School, Empower Dance Academy and the Swag N Billy Bush Band with an appearance by Santa. The festival markets run from 3pm with Christmas Carols from 7pm to 9pm.
LOOK UP
Alice's Wonderland: A Most Curious Adventure, Albury Library Museum, Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, 10am to 4pm
Embark on an enchanting journey as kids explore perception in Alice's Wonderland. This hands-on exhibition takes little adventurers down the rabbit hole, immersing them in optical illusions, word play, physics and maths. Based on Lewis Carroll's classic tale, this interactive exhibit introduces numeracy, literacy, and science in a playful way. Solve word puzzles and join the Mad Hatter's Tea Party for maths-themed fun. A perfect opportunity for learning and bonding between children, parents and carers. The exhibition runs until Sunday, February 18.
CHEER UP
Christmas Markets at the Mill, Corowa Distilling Co, 20 Steel Street, Corowa, Saturday, December 16, 4pm
These popular Christmas markets are back again. More than 50 stalls, arts and crafts, plants, jewellery, wineries and distilleries. There will be delicious food and drinks, cocktails, live music, kids' activities, jumping castle, face painting and even a visit from Santa!
RISE UP
Award-winning company and festival favourites Casus Creations are back with their most daring and intimate work You & I. An empowering hour of skill and identity celebrating the loving relationship between two circus artists using high-level acrobatics, trapeze, magic and dance. Jesse and Locky met as students at the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. Years later, see their love story - their love of circus and of each other - on the Border where it belongs. This unashamedly authentic journey reveals a fresh narrative where gay stories are not consumed by tragedy but filled with conviction and acceptance.
GIDDY UP
Christmas Party Race Day, Albury Racing Club, Saturday, December 16, noon
Celebrate the festive season trackside. Albury Racing Club will host Christmas Party Race Day this weekend. Gates open at 11.45am.
LIGHT UP
Henty Community Carols 2023, Henty Memorial Park, Sunday, December 17, 7.30pm
The combined churches of Henty present Community Carols 2023. There will be family activities and a barbecue from 5.30pm. Carols will start at 7.30pm. So pull out your rug and/or camper chairs and get ready to sing along to some classic Christmas carols!
STOCK UP
Kiewa Street Market Christmas Edition, Kiewa Street, Albury, Sunday, December 17, 8am to noon
With a week until Christmas, make light work of your shopping at Kiewa Street Markets. Find collectables, clothes, plants and soaps. Top up on good coffee and tick off the shopping list.
LAUGH UP
Here's a regional comedy night you won't want to miss. Third Sunday @ 6 started on the Border in mid-2022. Now settled into its home at the Albion Hotel, Border comedians get a chance to test their material on a local audience.
