Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 16-17

Award-winning company and festival favourites Casus Creations are back with their most daring and intimate work You & I. An empowering hour of skill and identity celebrating the loving relationship between two circus artists using high-level acrobatics, trapeze, magic and dance. Jesse and Locky met as students at the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. Years later, see their love story - their love of circus and of each other - on the Border where it belongs. This unashamedly authentic journey reveals a fresh narrative where gay stories are not consumed by tragedy but filled with conviction and acceptance.