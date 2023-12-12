MP slams city's dismissal of petition against Australia Day changes

Sussan Ley has rubbished Albury councillors' dismissal of her Australia Day petition, arguing it had a bigger response than the city's online survey on the Albury Gold Cup holiday.
The Farrer MP's petition, objecting to the city's removal of awards and citizenship inductions from January 26, attracted 2187 signatures, whereas 1527 people responded to a question about the racing holiday.
Ms Ley said on Tuesday, December 12, that she held fast to her view that most Albury residents strongly opposed to the change, which she said had only come to light and generated community debate because The Border Mail "asked questions".
"Otherwise I don't think we'd be any the wiser. That is not how you represent a community," she said.
Ms Ley said the opposing viewpoint about her petition was flawed because "that's not really how petitions work".
"More people signed my petition than the petition about the Albury Gold Cup half-day holiday," she said.
She said that rather than properly consulting with the community, councillors had meekly fallen "in line behind their general manager".
"Now the Aussie, iconic way is not to shout from the rooftops, but (the people of Albury) do not like this change.
"And I have heard that loud and clear. I've heard that via my petition, I've heard that as I walk around the streets of Albury and I have heard that from many, many sources and places and people."
"I don't agree with those comments, I don't agree with them at all," she said.
"I don't want this to be about politics, and what that sounds like to me is an extraordinarily political remark.
"I accept that European settlement was about conflict and was, in some instances, about challenges and pain.
"But today, in 2024, we want to bring people together in the most beautiful, multicultural nation in the world.
"When I look at war and conflict in the Ukraine and in the Middle East and I reflect on what we have here in Australia, the bringing together of all of us is more important in 2024 than it has ever been."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.