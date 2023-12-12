The Border Mail
MP slams city's dismissal of petition against Australia Day changes

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated December 12 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 4:42pm
Farrer MP Sussan Ley says the wider community needs to be involved in the Australia Day decision, not just Albury councillors. Picture by Sophie Else
Sussan Ley has rubbished Albury councillors' dismissal of her Australia Day petition, arguing it had a bigger response than the city's online survey on the Albury Gold Cup holiday.

