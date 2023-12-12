Service close to home as new genetic testing introduced to IVF clinic

Specialist genetic testing of embryos for the detection of pregnancy abnormalities has been introduced to the Border.
Monash IVF will carry out the screening at its Gardens Medical Centre laboratory following the installation of preimplantation genetic testing.
Albury clinical director Dr Trixie Rasmuson said no other IVF provider in the region was offering the testing, known as PGT, to patients.
"This is exciting news for Border patients as it means that we now have the capability to perform genetic embryo testing on site, rather than sending patients to Sydney or Melbourne for testing," she said.
"PGT is recommended for older patients, those who have had repeated implantation failure or miscarriage or are known carriers of a genetic disorder or chromosome rearrangement.
"It's a sophisticated scientific technique that allows IVF patients to make an informed choice before implantation, by allowing them to select a chromosomally healthy embryo or those unaffected by a specific genetic disorder for transfer."
Dr Alon Talmor, who treats fertility patients in Albury and Melbourne, said Monash IVF was committed to providing the highest quality care to patients, regardless of where they lived.
"Our highly trained local and visiting scientists can now use the same type of equipment as we have in our capital city clinics to conduct PGT in Albury for the first time, improving the IVF process for local patients who require genetic testing of their embryos," Dr Talmor said.
For patients carrying known genetic disorders, there is a Medicare rebate available.
In NSW, patients can also claim a $2000 treatment rebate and $250 for pre-IVF testing.
