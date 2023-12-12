Jackson's Olympic comeback dream alive following Opals squad selection

Lauren Jackson's comeback story continues to inspire as the Albury born basketball legend keeps the door open on her fifth Olympics appearance.
Basketball Australia has named the 42-year-old in a 20-player squad ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament, as the Opals look to keep the 2024 Paris Olympics dream alive.
However, Jackson's selection in the side remains 'subject to fitness.'
The extended squad will be narrowed down to 12 players to contest the group A tournament in Brazil in February, which could see Jackson meet with Germany, Serbia and the host nation.
Jackson has already donned green and gold at four Olympic Games, Sydney, Athens, Beijing and London, with her last appearance in 2012.
In order to qualify for Paris 2024, the Opals must finish in the top three of their pool.
"The qualifiers in Brazil are definitely a challenge, the standard of women's basketball globally has lifted considerably since the last Olympics as the game continues to gain momentum," Opals head coach Sandy Brondello said.
"Our squad is a great mix of experience and exciting emerging talent, so we approach the qualifiers with confidence but great respect for our opposition.
"We will have limited preparation for these qualifiers, but we know with the Opals, we lift for the big occasion and with an Olympics spot on the line we can expect each player to bring it."
Following her World Cup comeback last year, Jackson re-signed with the Southside Flyers in the WNBL and is set to make her NBL1 return with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits next year.
All 12 players from the 2022 World Cup bronze medal side have been named in the Opals' squad.
