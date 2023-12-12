Early trains on North East line out of action when V/Line staff strike

V/Line passengers travelling between the Border and Melbourne on Wednesday, December 13, are urged to avoid early services due to a staff strike.
The 6.45am train from Albury to Melbourne and the 7.07am departure out of Southern Cross Station both won't run as staff take industrial action between 3am and 7am.
Services are expected to progressively resume from about 8am.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union members are walking off the job to advance claims for their enterprise agreement, with job security and a pay increase of 17 per cent over four years among the requests.
Limited replacement coaches will operate, but are set to face significant delays. They will not stop at metropolitan stations.
A coach will depart Albury at 6.45am and stop at Wodonga at 6.56am before it arrives at Southern Cross Station at 10.18am, while a 7am bus from Southern Cross will reach Wodonga at 10.22am and Albury at 10.32am.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick said the first train out of Albury will be the 12.51pm service, while passengers can board the 12.04pm train to the Border city from Melbourne.
"We'll continue to work with the union to deliver excellent employment conditions for our workforce and a great service for our passengers - we will work hard to minimise the impacts of disruption on passengers," he said.
Metropolitan trains, freight trains, and the XPT will continue to operate during the strike action.
Information about service changes including temporary timetables will be published on the V/Line website, the V/Line mobile app, social media and information will be displayed at stations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.