Early trains on North East line out of action when V/Line staff strike

By Beau Greenway
December 12 2023 - 3:12pm
Two V/Line services on the North East line will be impacted by planned industrial action on Wednesday, December 13.
V/Line passengers travelling between the Border and Melbourne on Wednesday, December 13, are urged to avoid early services due to a staff strike.

