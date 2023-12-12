The Border Mailsport
Hawks and Roos blockbuster under lights the highlight of opening round

Updated December 12 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:13pm
Chiltern players celebrate their back-to-back flag triumph after defeating Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the grand for the second year in a row.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek will host Yackandandah under lights in the opening round on April 6 in what shapes to be an early highlight to the Tallangatta and district league season.

