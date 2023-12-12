Hawks and Roos blockbuster under lights the highlight of opening round

Kiewa-Sandy Creek will host Yackandandah under lights in the opening round on April 6 in what shapes to be an early highlight to the Tallangatta and district league season.
The Roos made finals this season for the first time since 2010 and progressed to the preliminary final before losing to eventual premier Chiltern.
Chiltern will unfurl its premiership flag against the Hawks at home in round two.
The Swans have defeated the Hawks in the past two grand finals and will be striving to become the first club to win a hat-trick of flags since Mitta United who claimed an unprecedented four-peat from 2004-07.
Premiership coach Brad Hibberson won't lack any confidence either after keeping departures to a minimum and bolstering the list with the addition of Dion Gleeson as assistant coach.
The Swans have also signed six-time Albury premiership player Luke Daly, experienced big man Dean Heta, Brock-Burrum best and fairest winner Jeremy Luff and midfielder Kurtis Corrin from Rosebud.
The league's leading goalkicker in 2022 in Ethan Boxall is also set to return after missing this season after ankle surgery.
The fixture has two byes on June 8 and July 13 which coincides with the King's Birthday long weekend and the school holidays in July.
Round 12 on June 29 will feature the league's Indigenous round which was first introduced by Beechworth and Chiltern two years ago.
All clubs jumped on board the initiative this season.
The grand final will be held on Saturday, September 14 with the Hume league decider the following Saturday with the O&M showpiece on Sunday, September 22.
There will once again be no senior interleague this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.