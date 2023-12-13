YOUR SAY: Concerns about servos, solar power, history and bingle witnesses

Not everyone agrees with the development of residential areas especially after having green paddocks with cattle grazing, native wildlife and a varied bird life. The removal is supposed to be progress. Baranduda Fields, homes like mushrooms spreading across the once countryside, which was not a favourable choice of many who have been living in this area for more than 20 years now.
A general store which has serviced the area for as long is now shadowed by IGA. Locals will always support the local general store but as homes surround the area, more services are required.
A fuel stop has been reported to be built on the proposed site for many years and is long overdue. Motorists who travel through Baranduda to Beechworth and Yackandandah will also benefit from this fuel stop. The largest intersection in Wodonga will still remain the best site for this fuel stop.
IGA would have been better placed in the same block but instead was approved for the back streets of residential homes which creates a traffic bottleneck and potential pedestrian danger, particularly at peak times and school hours. So if we all cannot be pleased with council planning then bring on the fuel stop, the sooner the better.
Recently Wodonga has faced power outages, leading to vocal complaints from affected residents. It is a shocking experience. First, the sound of your appliances going off: fridge, microwave, air con. Suddenly you are plunged into darkness, fumbling around for the torch. Kids screaming, "hey, who turned the telly off?" Your garage door not opening, your internet down and suddenly you think, what if there were an emergency now? A fire? An accident or someone ill?
During these outages, we have felt for our neighbours, one of whom rang us to get some hot water. Our lights were on, our fridge was working because we have 5kW of solar and a 9.6kW battery. The battery soaks up the solar during the day and runs at night. During outages, two circuits run, keeping lights and fridge on. The system covers all our energy needs in our fully electric house so we don't have a power bill.
One of our neighbours contacted AusNet re the outages and was informed that there is nothing that AusNet can do. Moreover, she was told outages may continue and was advised, be prepared!
There are government subsidies and interest-free loans for households and landlords for solar and battery systems, so if you can, do it!
It may be the best move you make to save money and protect our planet.
I am researching some of the history of the Albury Post Office and in particular the Albury Telephone Exchange which, at the time of the Uiver landing on the Albury racecourse, was located on the first floor of the Albury Post Office. The automatic telephone exchange in Kiewa Street opened on June 26, 1965, and I am wondering whether the manual exchange closed on the same day. Can a Border Mail reader please help?
On November 3, I was parked in the Service NSW carpark, and while I was away from my car, another car hit the rear of my car causing damage to the bumper and tail lights. A very kind person witnessed this event and left the number plate details of the car involved, in a note on my windscreen. I'm trying to reach out to the witness to assist me, as if I am unable to prove the driver of the other car hit my car, I will have to pay my insurance excess and will be forced to pay increased insurance premiums. If the witness could please contact me I would be extremely grateful.
Our communities are being crushed by governments and big business. Businesses send prospectors to regional communities to canvas farmers to sign up to renewable projects. They find someone who signs up for money. The rest of the community is smashed and destroyed by anxiety, stress and fear. We worry about the liveability of homes, the future of regions, the damage to environment, fire danger, water catchments, local flora and fauna. There is no community consultation. Multi-billion dollar companies offer to talk to people individually or at drop-in sessions only. Eventually, a proposal is on a planning minister's desk.
Where is the master plan? I am not against renewables but am against destroying agricultural land in high value food producing areas. Agriculture is not the enemy, it can be part of the solution, storing carbon in soil with some practice changes. COP28 had a declaration on sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems and climate action signed by Australia. Of note: "agriculture and food systems are fundamental to the lives and livelihoods of billions of people, including smallholders, family farmers, fisherfolk and other producers and food workers."
Colbinabbin is fighting a massive solar farm on prime agricultural land crushing tourism on the silo art trail and close to wineries. Bobinawarrah are fighting a similar proposal. The people living in these areas are under stress and communities are being desecrated. And governments talk about building resilient rural communities!
