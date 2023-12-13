YOUR SAY: Concerns about servos, solar power, history and bingle witnesses

On November 3, I was parked in the Service NSW carpark, and while I was away from my car, another car hit the rear of my car causing damage to the bumper and tail lights. A very kind person witnessed this event and left the number plate details of the car involved, in a note on my windscreen. I'm trying to reach out to the witness to assist me, as if I am unable to prove the driver of the other car hit my car, I will have to pay my insurance excess and will be forced to pay increased insurance premiums. If the witness could please contact me I would be extremely grateful.