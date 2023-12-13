The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Concerns about servos, solar power, history and bingle witnesses

By Letters to the Editor
December 13 2023 - 12:30pm
An artist's impression of the petrol station, with BP branding, that has been given the all-clear to be built at Baranduda. Image by Trg for Nordcon

Bring on Baranduda fuel stop

Not everyone agrees with the development of residential areas especially after having green paddocks with cattle grazing, native wildlife and a varied bird life. The removal is supposed to be progress. Baranduda Fields, homes like mushrooms spreading across the once countryside, which was not a favourable choice of many who have been living in this area for more than 20 years now.

