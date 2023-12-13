Think of those lost to road toll before getting behind the wheel, police warn

Motorists are being urged to think of those lost to the road toll and people impacted by road trauma before getting behind the wheel this festive season.
North East police will run a lengthy safety operation over the Christmas and New Year period following a horror year.
Operation Roadwise will run for 18 days, starting on Friday, December 15.
Wodonga and Wangaratta region Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said simple errors, including disobeying road signs at intersections, speeding, and failing to wear seatbelts had led to deaths this year.
"Something we need to consider at this time of year before we make any decision to drive is to spare a thought for those people in our communities who have been killed or seriously injured on our roads this year," he said.
"Understand the impact that's going to have on communities, with people not at the dinner table this Christmas.
"It's immeasurable.
"Police will do our part to keep our community safe this festive season."
Officers have attended many tragedies in the region this year, including a crash that killed four people at Chiltern on August 31.
Lives have been lost in multiple other incidents.
Police will travel from Melbourne to the North East to conduct drug and alcohol tests, speed checks, and enforce other road rules with local officers.
"There's going to be a real focus on drink and drug driving, testing drivers to ensure they're suitable to drive," Senior Sergeant Gillespie said.
"We'd rather be wishing you a merry Christmas rather than passing you a penalty notice, but if police do detect you breaching the rules, you will receive a penalty notice.
"I'd urge people to plan their trips and take into account distances and fatigue.
"It's quite fatiguing in the warmer weather and people often don't realise how tired they are.
"We'd ask people not to put themselves or their licence at risk, by taking unnecessary risks."
Officers in the Albury region will be running a similar operation.
