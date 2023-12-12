Couple charged after ice, GHB, cash found at Benalla home

A man allegedly found with a large amount of meth and GHB, deal bags, tick sheets, cash and five small cannabis plants has been bailed ahead of the birth of his child.
Police searched a Benalla home on October 24, with Dalton Espagne and his partner, Tara Symes, located inside.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 12, heard 12 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of GHB, $700 in cash, and various other items were found.
The five cannabis plants seized in a rear shed were described in court as only being "very small".
The court heard Espagne refused to hand over the password for his phone.
At the time of the raid, Espagne was on bail for the alleged theft of an electric bike in February, and on summons for driving offences related to an e-scooter in June.
The court heard Espagne denied that he lived at the home that police raided, and said he had been living with his mother.
His partner, who is due to give birth in 12 weeks, is listed as a co-accused in the drug matters.
Espagne faces charges including cultivating marijuana, two counts of drug trafficking and possession, dealing with the proceeds of crime, committing an indictable offence on bail, and failing to comply with an order to access a data storage device.
Justice Richard Niall said the prosecution accepted there was a chance Espagne, who sought bail, would spend more time on remand than any eventual sentence.
The court heard the 23-year-old had a drug issue, as did several of his family members.
"It is evident that unless he is able to curb his drug abuse, the risk of further offending will be high," Justice Niall said.
"It should be obvious to him that in the event of any further offending while on bail, the very high prospect is that bail would be revoked and he would be returned to prison."
Justice Niall granted bail, with the conditions his mum provided a $2000 surety.
Dalton will live with his mother and must report to Benalla police three times a week and abide by a curfew.
"It's entirely in your hands Mr Espagne whether you return to prison or not," the judge warned.
Espagne will return to Benalla court on January 16, with Symes to appear on December 19.
