Couple charged after ice, GHB, cash found at Benalla home

December 13 2023 - 3:00am
Dalton Espagne has been bailed after a police raid at a Benalla home in October. Picture supplied
A man allegedly found with a large amount of meth and GHB, deal bags, tick sheets, cash and five small cannabis plants has been bailed ahead of the birth of his child.

