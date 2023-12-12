The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tyres damaged after attack on staff cars parked at train station

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 13 2023 - 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car tyres were punctured while parked at Albury railway station on Tuesday, December 12, prompting a police investigation. Picture by Mark Jesser
Car tyres were punctured while parked at Albury railway station on Tuesday, December 12, prompting a police investigation. Picture by Mark Jesser

A police investigation is under way after five cars belonging to rail staff had tyres punctured during an attack at Albury railway station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.