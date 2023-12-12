Tyres damaged after attack on staff cars parked at train station

A police investigation is under way after five cars belonging to rail staff had tyres punctured during an attack at Albury railway station.
Officers from Murray River Police District were called to the train station on Tuesday, December 12, after five vehicles were maliciously damaged with tyres punctured while parked at the station between 10.15am and 10.30am.
A NSW Police spokesperson says an investigation has started and officers are reviewing CCTV vision.
Albury's Jax Tyres and Auto store, on the corner of Dean and Swift streets, the nearest to the train station, was flooded with requests to repair the damage.
Anyone with information on the incident at the train station is urged to contact Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
