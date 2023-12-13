'Deeply distressing': Border MPs express positions on a ceasefire in Gaza

More constituents have written to Helen Haines about the situation in Palestine than on any other issue this year, the Indi MP said this week.
Border MPs have shared their views on the conflict after the Australian government announced its support for a "sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza.
The organiser of a vigil held in Yackandandah on Sunday, December 10, has urged Border MPs to say if they would "publicly support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza".
"(But) this cannot be one-sided," the statement said.
"There is no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza."
The joint statement condemned Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 and the "heinous acts of violence perpetrated in those attacks," after militants killed 1200 people and took more than 200 hostages.
The three governments recognised Israel's right to defend itself.
"In defending itself, Israel must respect international humanitarian law," they added.
At a vigil held in Yackandandah on Sunday, December 10, organisers called for the Australian government to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Co-ordinator and Yackandandah resident Lauren Salathiel said she organised the event because "many people in rural communities are feeling disturbed by the fact that our government is acting so slowly".
"We need to stand up for this because what we're watching is a genocide," she said.
"It's a genocide that we're seeing digitally broadcast on little screens that we can hold in the palms of our hands.
"I think that we have to take a serious look at ourselves as a society because it's not right that 18,000 people have been killed, the majority of them women and children, and we can, for 65 days, say nothing as a nation-state."
At the vigil, Ms Salathiel also urged Border MPs to say if they would "publicly support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza".
In a statement provided to The Border Mail, Indi MP Helen Haines said she was calling for an "immediate and permanent ceasefire to prevent further civilian deaths and allow desperately needed humanitarian aid to be delivered".
"The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is deeply distressing, particularly the devastating loss of innocent lives including so many children," she said.
"More constituents have written to me about what is occurring in Palestine than on any other issue this year, and like all of them, I want a pathway to peace to be found.
"I have written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to ask that they, too, call for a sustained, meaningful and effective ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, and to use their influence towards peace in the region.
"By calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, I do not excuse or condone the abhorrent and deadly attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas on October 7. I unequivocally condemn these violent acts of terror and call for the unconditional release of all hostages still held by Hamas.
"My thoughts are with Israeli and Palestinian communities here in Australia impacted by the conflict. There is no place for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia or any other forms of hateful prejudice in our modern, multicultural society. As a community, we must work towards peaceful outcomes here at home and overseas."
Farrer MP Sussan Ley said the government's support for a ceasefire diminished Israel's ability to remove Hamas.
"Hamas as a terrorist organisation needs to be dismantled because of the existential threat that it poses to the people of Israel," she said.
"The difficulty with the government now changing position means it diminishes support for the removal of a terrorist organisation at the very time Israel needs that support most.
"Of course, no one is comfortable with what's going on in Gaza, but I echo the thoughts of our shadow minister.
"A ceasefire is more likely if Hamas released all hostages, laid down all of their arms, and stopped using Palestinians as human shields."
In the conflict, Albury MP Justin Clancy said "the wellbeing of civilians should be the top priority".
"Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered through Hamas' indiscriminate terrorist attacks in October and the consequent conflict in Gaza - Israeli and Palestinian," he said.
"I add voice to all those who work towards a swift resolution that ensures safety for all.
"Whatever is happening elsewhere in the world, there is no place in our country for racial or religious hatred."
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said he hoped "a ceasefire takes place".
"The dispute on the Gaza Strip is a tragic event for families on both sides," he said.
"I hope a ceasefire takes place, but it's not for me to take sides or lay blame.
"It is the parties that must agree rather than those of us a world away making suggestions for a solution."
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley is on leave due to illness.
Australia voted in favour of a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after the prime minister called for a "sustainable ceasefire" with his Canadian and New Zealand counterparts.
Australia was one of 153 member states to vote for the resolution.
Ten countries, including the United States and Israel, voted against and 23 countries abstained.
Ms Salathiel, Yackandandah vigil organiser and member of the newly formed Free Palestine North East Victoria group, said Australia's vote for a ceasefire is a good first step.
"But it needs to extend much further to ending the Israeli government's genocide of and siege on Palestinians in Gaza and its illegal occupation of the West Bank," she said.
Councillors voted 5-3 to condemn violence in the conflict.
