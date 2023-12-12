WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police appeal for public help to find seven wanted people

Albury police are calling on the public to help them locate seven people wanted for arrest across the region.
Murray River Police District has released names and images of the offenders on Wednesday, December 13, in the hope it will lead to information on their whereabouts.
David Oliver, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury and Lavington areas.
Jordan Omozusi, 29, is wanted by police on an outstanding warrant.
He is said to be based in the greater Albury-Wodonga area.
Jandamarra Kenny, 26, has an outstanding warrant in his name.
Police said he is best known around Albury, Culcairn and Wodonga.
Albury teenager Jake Freyer, 19, has one warrant for his arrest.
Albury-Wodonga woman Samantha Keenes, 30, has one warrant against her.
Caitlin Bath, 27, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
She is known to police around Albury, Deniliquin and Wodonga.
Murray River Police District revealed Brittney Thornberry, 33, is wanted for multiple warrants.
He is known around Urana and other regional NSW townships.
Those with information are urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
