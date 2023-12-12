Hayden decides he won't hit the highway again after strong season

Hayden Clarke says travel from Melbourne is the reason he's leaving his beloved Wodonga Raiders.
Clarke will join his younger brother Nathan at Altona in the Western Region Football League.
"It is a tough one, it took me a while to decide, I was really tossing up which way to go, it was just the travel that got me probably in the end," he said.
"Everyone understood, 'Almo' (coach Marc Almond) 100 percent understood, my old man (Stephen), even though he wants me to be there, he understood as well, everyone has been very supportive."
Clarke is a proud Raiders name with Stephen a member of the club's only Ovens and Murray premiership in 1998, while he's also a league Hall of Famer.
His four children have all played the top grade at the club, including Julia in netball.
Twenty-three-year-old Hayden has now travelled for two years after also playing for Raiders in the COVID-shortened 2021 season.
Last year he played at Glenroy in the Essendon District Football League.
The midfielder spent this year on the Northern Bullants' VFL list and played two games.
However, he had knee surgery for a torn meniscus in February and missed the opening rounds.
Yet despite playing only 10 games at Raiders, he still finished third in the club best and fairest, behind powerhouse Cam Ellis-Yolmen.
"Playing alongside Cam was one of the best things for my footy," he suggested.
"His sheer intensity at the footy and the way he attacks it, just seeing how good of a player he really is and he is a true professional."
