Pat Naish signed with Carlton VFL, but he explains why he's now a Pie

"My brother Xavier played some games at (Wangaratta) Rovers, but his football has been on hold due to concussion issues, but he'd like to be involved in some way and our younger brother Charlie has signed at Footscray VFL and I'm sure he'll look to sign at Wangaratta (as his second club), so to have the family back in 'Wang', and particularly the Magpies, is definitely exciting for myself and the club as well."