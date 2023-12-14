The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

701 malicious damage incidents, 274 retail thefts in Albury over a year

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 14 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Whitehouse Motorcycles store on Young Street had two bikes stolen from it in September. Theft from retail stores was one of the most common crimes in the city between October 2022 and September 2023. File picture
Albury's Whitehouse Motorcycles store on Young Street had two bikes stolen from it in September. Theft from retail stores was one of the most common crimes in the city between October 2022 and September 2023. File picture

Huge spikes in sexual assault and theft across the Albury area in the past year have been revealed through the publication of NSW crime statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.