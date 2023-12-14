701 malicious damage incidents, 274 retail thefts in Albury over a year

Huge spikes in sexual assault and theft across the Albury area in the past year have been revealed through the publication of NSW crime statistics.
Theft from retail stores was up 28.6 per cent from October 2022 to September 2023, while other theft climbed 42.5 per cent, according to data released in December 2023 by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
There was 274 reports of retail store theft to September 2023, up from 213 the previous year.
Sexual assaults jumped from 68 to 108 in the same period of time.
The state's largest increase in reports of sexual assault was seen in the Riverina, with a rise of 67 per cent in the five years to September 2023.
In five-year trends for Albury, possession and/or use of drugs other than ecstasy, amphetamines, cannabis, narcotics and cocaine was up 31.5 per cent.
Intimidation, stalking and harassment had risen by 18.9 per cent, while domestic violence related assault was up 9.2 per cent.
Increases in a five-year period were also recorded for trespassing (13.9 per cent), liquor offences (10.4 per cent) and breaching apprehended violence orders (6.3 per cent).
However, Albury has seen a 40.3 per cent decrease in receiving or handling stolen goods, a 48.4 per cent downturn in arson cases, a 35.5 per cent drop in possession and/or use of cannabis, while resist or hinder officer (33 per cent) and other offences against justice procedures (39.6 per cent) were much lower in the past two years.
Malicious damage to property was the most common offence in Albury with 701 such incidents in the year up to September 2023, while intimidation, stalking and harassment (606) and steal from motor vehicle (553) were the next highest.
In the Federation local government area, intimidation, stalking and harassment incidents almost doubled from 35 to 66 in a 12-month period - a rise of 88.6 per cent.
Reports of fraud in Greater Hume Shire have risen 14.9 per cent across five years, with a jump from 29 to 47 between October 2022 and September 2023.
