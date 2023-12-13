Guilty plea over crash which killed brother, cousin

A Wangaratta motorist involved in a crash that killed his brother and cousin has pleaded guilty to two charges of culpable driving causing death.
Rory Teiffel made the admissions in Wangaratta court on Wednesday, December 13, and he will now face the County Court for a further hearing and sentencing next year.
He had been due to face a committal hearing before opting to admit to the offences, which occurred just outside the city of Wangaratta on April 9, 2023.
Seven other charges were withdrawn and two counts related to drink driving and speeding were transferred to the County Court.
Teiffel had been driving a Jeep Cherokee north along Greta Road about 7.15pm on the Sunday evening when he lost control and skidded on a bend north of Clarkes Lane.
Teiffel was one of four people in the Jeep, with a cousin Aaron also surviving the crash while his brother Denver, 16, and cousin Ryan, 26, suffered fatal injuries.
Ryan was the front-seat passenger and died at the location of the rollover, while Denver was transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital and passed away some time later.
The court has previously been told that it was alleged Teiffel had been speeding at a number of locations before the fatal crash.
The peak speed was allegedly recorded on Greta Road between Pyles Lanes and Panes Lane, south of the crash site.
Teiffel recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.079 after the tragedy, police told the court previously.
After obtaining Teiffel's plea on the culpable driving matters, magistrate Peter Dunn granted him continued bail until he appears at the County Court circuit sitting in Wangaratta from July 26.
Bail conditions require Teiffel to live in Wangaratta, surrender his passport, not drive a vehicle, abstain from alcohol and remain in Victoria unless required to travel for work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.