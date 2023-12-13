The Border Mail
Guilty plea over crash which killed brother, cousin

Updated December 13 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:18pm
The vehicle driven by Rory Teiffel which ended up in a paddock off Greta Road after rolling and crashing in April.
A Wangaratta motorist involved in a crash that killed his brother and cousin has pleaded guilty to two charges of culpable driving causing death.

