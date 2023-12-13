Plenty of joy to be unwrapped thanks to police and army toy drive

Isabel Goodwin's smile said it all when she saw all the presents wrapped and ready to be delivered to the children at Albury hospital.
The 12-year-old said she was thankful for all the presents, even getting to pick one out herself as hundreds of donated gifts were delivered to ensure sick kids don't miss out on Christmas joy.
A toy drive run by Murray River Police District in conjunction with Albury Wodonga Health, Australian Defence Force and Victoria Police handed over its donations on Wednesday, December 13.
Detective Acting Inspector Troy Martin, of Murray River Police District, said he had been overwhelmed by the community's support after an appeal was made for people to dig deep.
"It's always heartwarming to see people rally around our most vulnerable in our community to make Christmas extra special," Inspector Martin said.
"It's not only the kids who love it; it is one of our officers' favourite days of the year.
"There's no better feeling than seeing those big smiles on the children's faces."
District commander Superintendent Paul Smith said the appeal was "an important little point in someone's life where they need a bit of a spark up".
"I think it comes back to a bit of humility," he said.
"This year and every year, we have more and more gifts donated by the public, by our friends from the ADF, and by VicPol.
"But we all work together at the end of the day to help our community and in particular, try to put a smile on some kids' faces at Christmas time."
Superintendent Smith said there was a variety of presents suited for all kids and that it wouldn't just help them on Christmas Day but other children's events at the hospital across the year.
Corporal Scott Sallis, of the Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in Bonegilla, said it was a "nice reprieve from everyday duties".
"We're busy all through the year conducting training, and we've got exercises and operations that we go to and we post around a lot too, but to engage in the local community that you're posted to is really rewarding," Corporal Sallis said.
"Corporal Jack Peters has been a driving force behind the kids appeal for the past two years, he couldn't be here today but he is worthy of a mention."
Midwifery and nursing director for Albury Wodonga Health women's and children's services Julie Wright said the impact the appeal had on the children was immeasurable.
"Just to see their excitement and see them forget, albeit for a short period, the battles they are fighting to enjoy Christmas is just so incredible," she said.
"It really brightens their day and helps them forget they are away from home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.