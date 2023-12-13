Paws for thought: pet rescue charity overrun and overwrought ahead of Christmas

A long-standing animal rescue charity has revealed dog adoptions are down 50 per cent across Victoria while her own refuge is stretched beyond capacity in the lead-up to Christmas.
Dunroamin Animal Rescue owner Lea Ash says the festive season is "the worst time of year" for dogs and she is bracing herself for an onslaught of surrenders she will have to turn away.
"Between now and Christmas we will have more surrender requests than any other time of the year," Ms Ash said.
"We can't take any more - we're already over capacity."
The Walwa-based rescue organisation currently has more than 200 cats and kittens in its care, 22 puppies and 13 dogs, with a pool of about 20 volunteers helping to look after them.
Having to say no to a surrender is something that keeps Ms Ash awake at night - and even after nine years running the animal rescue charity, it doesn't get any easier.
"When we say no, that's all we think about - what is going to happen to the animal?" she said.
"I don't know what happens to them - it's scary.
"I think of people driving down a long road and out the car door they go.
"In one day, I had three people threaten to shoot their dog - the only winner in this is the gun shop."
Ms Ash said in the current tough economic climate and with a nationwide rental crisis, local councils really need to re-think their approach.
"If you want to surrender an animal to the pound, it's expensive," she explained.
"But if you're broke, you aren't going to be able to afford to pay $200 to surrender it."
People are so stretched financially, Dunroamin is actually helping people to feed their dogs and cats so they don't have to surrender them.
The charity is calling for volunteers and donations to support its work and is offering a Christmas gift wrapping service at Wodonga Plaza (near Target) every day until December 24; there's also a monster raffle and a pop-up shop selling Rescue Tails calendars and a variety of handmade toys and pamper packs for dogs and cats.
Ms Ash said the problem of over-stretched animal rescue groups was the same across the board, compounded by a dramatic drop in dog adoptions.
"We are in communication with a lot of rescue groups and dog adoptions are down 50 per cent Victoria-wide," she said.
"Cats are consistent and we're lucky in that Petbarn Albury has been amazing in adopting them out - they are so into animal welfare.
"We also work with Holbrook vets who desex 10 animals (at heavily discounted prices) for us every Wednesday; they are good people."
In the past Dunroamin was never selective about the type of breeds it rescued or accepted.
Now, devastatingly, it can only take dogs that will be easy to re-home.
"That's awful," Ms Ash said.
"We can't take big unruly dogs because we have nowhere to put them."
And even among the many "beautiful" dogs the rescue group has ready to adopt out, there are fewer and fewer applicants, according to Ms Ash.
"We recently had a litter of six gorgeous little kelpie pups and out of 28 initial applicants, only two came through," she said.
"It's why I now write on our social media that if you want a dog, make sure you talk to the whole family about it."
