Three headline musical acts revealed for Albury's Carnival of Cups meeting

Harness Racing New South Wales has announced one of Australia's most successful rock acts will perform at the Carnival of Cups meeting at Albury Showgrounds on February 16.
You Am I will be one of three headline acts for Albury Harness Racing Club's (AHRC) premier meeting which will also feature the running of the inaugural Murray Cup.
They will share the main stage with Carnival of Cups alumni The Whitlams and Sarah McLeod who are returning for more after already wowing crowds in Cowra and Young.
The show-stopping live entertainment is free to attend but patrons will still need to register for a ticket to attend.
New Year's Eve is traditionally the club's biggest meeting of the season crowd-wise with up to 5000 patrons flocking to the track for end of year celebrations culminating in the fireworks display at midnight.
However, AHRC president Paul Brown revealed the club is hoping to double that number for the Carnival of Cups considering the popularity of the bands performing and it is free to attend.
"The committee is planning for a crowd close to 10,000 considering the calibre of the entertainment and that it is a free event," Brown said.
"A Friday night in mid-February is the perfect time slot as long as we can get favourable weather and it's not too hot.
"We feel we will be able to offer some pretty good racing as well with a host of big name drivers and horses at the meeting.
"If you wanted to see any of those three acts at a concert you would be most likely looking to pay $200 plus for a decent ticket.
"We already have the full support of the Albury Council who we are working with closely in regards to the logistics of catering for such a big crowd and ensuring that we can get people in and out of the venue as efficiently as possible on the night.
"The council has got all the contacts and the infrastructure needed to cater for crowds of this size.
"We are planning to have shuttle buses running from different venues to help people get to and from the track.
"Being on a Friday night with the airport in the city and a lot of different accommodation options available, it is an ideal time to visit Albury and make a weekend of it.
"As a club we have set our sights on attracting the biggest crowd for the Carnival of Cups with Cowra, Young, Tamworth and Goulbourn also part of the exciting new program.
"There has already been a lot of interest already from patrons contacting the club and inquiring about the VIP tent and what else we have to offer on the night."
Harness Racing NSW Chief Executive Peter Buckman said the Carnival of Cups had already proven to be a big success at both Cowra and Young so far.
"What a thrill to be adding You Am I to the growing list of iconic Australian music acts that have been part of this new and exciting way of delivering the Carnival of Cups in towns and communities across New South Wales," Buckman said.
"The Whitlams and Sarah McLeod were both exceptional and left a huge impression after the first two legs of the Carnival of Cups program so I am delighted that they have been so enthusiastic about returning to the fold and putting on another memorable performance.
"To now be throwing another big band like You Am I into the mix, wow, what a line-up!
"Three huge names in Australian music who are as good as it gets live and racegoers get to see them all for free!"
To register for your ticket head to www.carnivalofcupscom.au.
