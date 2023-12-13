'A real staple': Rhonda's 50 years of service completely on Target

When Rhonda Kelly first applied for a job at Target Albury in 1973, she didn't expect she'd spend her whole career there.
Ms Kelly was only 16 when she left year 10 at St Joseph's High School in Albury, hoping to secure some extra cash on the side with a casual position.
She liked it so much that she quickly became a full-time team member, has now spent 50 years with the company and will likely retire there.
"When I first started, there was a snack bar and donuts," she said.
"Target was pretty well known for the donuts.
"So many people move around jobs nowadays, but I continued mine.
"I never thought I'd be here for this long, but after the first 10 years, I kept going."
She knows her way around the store like it's second nature.
"I've been on register 7 for around 30 years, but have also done other sections such as the fitting rooms in the store too," she said.
Ms Kelly said she had met many people "who are like family" over the years, and it has been great to be a mentor for the younger staff.
"But they help me too; I'm not very good with technology," she said.
She said the on-the-job training and great management were worth the long haul.
Store manager Mel Dyce said Ms Kelly was the "heart of Albury Target".
"We've got many compliments over the years of how good Rhonda's customer service is," Ms Dyce said.
"We're all very proud of her.
"Last week, we celebrated with our regional manager, our state manager, and our Target store manager with a morning tea; that was nice because it's a real credit to have Rhonda here as a staple."
Ms Kelly said it was heartwarming to be recognised for all her hard work.
