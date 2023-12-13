Our say: Albury Wodonga Health has fallen short of its ideals with approach

"CHANGE your thoughts and you change your world."
Those words of US cleric Norman Vincent Peale were pulled out by Albury Wodonga Health's chief executive Bill Appleby at Tuesday's annual meeting for his organisation.
But after 70 minutes of formalities, it appeared AWH had not changed much of its thinking on feedback to Albury hospital upgrade plans and retained the view it had when the project was announced last year.
The overriding sentiment from AWH chair Jonathan Green was "we're very grateful" for the $558 million in funding from governments and an apparent unwillingness to poke political masters in response to community concerns.
He ignored a question from Wodonga Council requesting AWH to encourage ministers to attend a health summit and would not entertain a request from lobby group Better Border Health to pause the Albury hospital expansion.
Questions were unable to be submitted from the floor and media cameras were banned from Wodonga's The Cube auditorium which hosted the meeting.
This approach is at odds with key objectives in the strategic plan for 2024-28 which was launched at the forum by Mr Green
"We will actively and meaningfully involve our community," Mr Green recited in outlining four pillars which make up the plan.
"We'll create and maintain effective partnerships and harness our collective capabilities to identify solutions to common problems and achieve shared objectives for our region."
When Better Border Health representatives, Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren and a patient awaiting a knee replacement leave a meeting frustrated at their questions not being answered it is hard to argue that AWH is living up to its engagement goals.
Yes there are a lot of grey areas around the hospital redevelopment but AWH should be clear on what it does know, particularly with the future of Wodonga hospital.
Peale is best known for his book The Power of Positive Thinking.
One of its chapters is headed "Expect the Best and Get It", that is what the community wants from AWH when it comes to the hospital project but this week's meeting showed a disconnect.
