Woman seriously injured in Tocumwal crash, road closed as police investigate

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash between a truck and car in Tocumwal on Wednesday, December 13.
NSW Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of The Rock Road and Racecourse Road about 9am.
"NSW Ambulance attended, treating the female driver of the sedan for serious injuries," police said in a statement.
"She's been transported to Shepparton hospital."
The truck driver was not injured and was taken for mandatory testing.
Murray River Police District officers began investigating, with the Crash Investigation Unit expected to attend the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said the truck had rolled and was leaking fuel and oil on the road.
"We had our local crew there plus a hazmat truck came from Deniliquin to render it safe," he said.
Police said Racecourse Rd and the Rocks Road would be closed for several hours, with local traffic diversions in place.
Any witnesses to the Tocumwal crash are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
