The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Woman seriously injured in Tocumwal crash, road closed as police investigate

Beau Greenway
Janet Howie
By Beau Greenway, and Janet Howie
December 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tocumwal collision occurred near the intersection of The Rock Road and Racecourse Road. Picture Google Earth
The Tocumwal collision occurred near the intersection of The Rock Road and Racecourse Road. Picture Google Earth

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash between a truck and car in Tocumwal on Wednesday, December 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.