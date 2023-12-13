The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bright future for region's emergency service ranks as cadets shine

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
R2Serve graduates Jack Clancy, 16, and Ashleigh Moss, 15, have plans to start careers in the army or police force after completing the inaugural emergency services cadetship. Picture by Mark Jesser
R2Serve graduates Jack Clancy, 16, and Ashleigh Moss, 15, have plans to start careers in the army or police force after completing the inaugural emergency services cadetship. Picture by Mark Jesser

For as long as she can remember, Ashleigh Moss has dreamt of becoming a police officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.