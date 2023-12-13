Bright future for region's emergency service ranks as cadets shine

For as long as she can remember, Ashleigh Moss has dreamt of becoming a police officer.
Those dreams are now a step closer to reality for the Wodonga student after getting a taste of the job through a new Border emergency services cadet program.
Ashleigh was among 15 Border and North East teenagers to complete the inaugural R2Serve (Ready2Serve) course, with a graduation ceremony held for students at Albury Botanic Gardens on Wednesday, December 13.
Developed off the back of the Border's emergency service work expo in March, the 20-week program was run by Murray River Police District in partnership with NSW Ambulance, VRA, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, Australian Defence Force, and the Department of Education.
The students, aged 15 to 18, met once a week to undertake specialised training across multiple emergency service fields, including firefighting, paramedicine, search and rescue, and law enforcement.
Police forensics, ambulance patient care and extraction, fire mitigation, military training at the Bandiana barracks and joint tasks with NSW Police, VRA, and NSW Ambulance on critical incidents were just some of the experiences for students.
Ashleigh said the cadetship was a great learning experience and reiterated her desire for a police career.
"It's something I've wanted to do since I was little, but this has helped me to keep my eyes open to other options as well," she said.
"I would like to go into general duties and I got a bit of an idea of what to expect."
The 15-year-old said she would be the first in her family to pursue a police career, but had grandfathers in the navy and air force.
She said she particularly enjoyed the teamwork and fitness aspects of the course.
Albury's Jack Clancy had his heart set on a career in the police force, but said after R2Serve, the army was on his radar.
"It opened up my views on different things," the 16-year-old said.
"I plan to finish school and then do a gap year or look at the military gap year and see how I enjoy it. I think that will help me figure out which one I enjoy.
"Two of the weeks we did a full day out at the Bandiana military base. They showed us all the trades and the fact that you can do uni there.
"There's so much more to it than I originally thought there was and we barely scratched the surface with all the different jobs. There's a lot of pathways."
Murray River Police District Commander, Superintendent Paul Smith, spoke highly of the calibre of students involved.
"They have got a bit out of this program and if it assists them in getting employment, particularly employment in the emergency services, it's a great thing for us and it's a great thing for the community," he said.
"If we can encourage young people to get into the services, or if not, help them on their way in another career, that's the aim of it.
"I'm aware that quite a few of them already have applications in and some of them have already secured employment and that's a real positive.
"They may go off into other streams of work, nothing to do with emergency services, but may choose to volunteer in those services and that's one thing we are lacking as a community on both sides of the river."
Albury MP Justin Clancy is confident the students will be well equipped to overcome challenges presented on the front line.
"I think a really important part of a program like this is the opportunity to get a taste for emergency services, and a recognition that it is actually a calling and about a sense of contribution to the community," he said.
"A crucial part of this program is giving the support around good mental health and resilience and the recognition that when you are in the emergency services, you are exposed to traumas and the impact of those traumas."
