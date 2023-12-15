Geraldine shared beloved Irish dancing and culture far and wide for decades

By any measure Geraldine Ryan went to greater lengths than anyone on Earth to share her love of Irish dancing.
She was the longest serving Irish dancing teacher in the world and the first accredited Irish dancing teacher outside of Ireland and England.
With a deep regard for Irish culture, a spring in her step and sage advice, she taught her beloved craft for more than 80 years in Melbourne and regional Victoria.
Up until six weeks ago she was still travelling 3000 kilometres a week around Victoria - including Wodonga - to pass on her skills to country students.
Every Friday for three decades she caught the train to Wodonga to teach an Irish dancing class before she got a few hours' sleep staying with one of the dance families; she left quietly at 3.30am in a taxi to Albury to catch the bus to the next class at Echuca.
A triple heart bypass in early 1997 didn't slow her down and she rallied in 2019 after a back fracture that doctors thought would cripple her.
She simply didn't entertain downtime.
Sadly, Mrs Ryan taught her last class in October, a week before being admitted to hospital, where she died on Saturday, November 25. She was 93.
Australian musician Shane Howard (of Goanna fame), whose daughters learnt Irish dancing under Mrs Ryan, said she was one of a kind, the likes of which would never be seen again.
"She was a fierce wit and a great conversationalist. Her stories were without end. There was no continent, almost no country nor culture, that she hadn't been to, 'other than Antarctica', she would say. Every year, she would take a group of students, mostly girls and young women, across the world, often to several countries in each journey, to represent the Australian Irish, through dance and music, at cultural gatherings," he wrote.
"She was unstoppable. My wife, Teresa O'Brien, says, 'She was truly a force of nature'. She said she didn't have time to get sick. She moved with quick, sure, steps and Death simply could not catch up to her. She was still teaching and 'stepping it out', with the dances, till her last."
Mrs Ryan had been planning a trip for 20 dancers and their families - including some from the Border - to go to several festivals throughout Europe in May 2024.
She had done this every year until the global pandemic in 2020 thwarted her plans to celebrate her 90th birthday on one of those adventures.
Wodonga resident Helen Allen, whose children danced under Mrs Ryan, said her friend of 25 years was an inspirational woman and teacher who wanted the same opportunities for country students as their city peers.
"Every dancer was valued; it didn't matter what level you were at," she said.
"Geraldine took great pride in her performances; the local children danced at the Henty Show, Wodonga Children's Fair, Beechworth Celtic Festival, many of the nursing homes on St Patrick's Day and then there were the overseas trips.
"Before the overseas trips she'd work really hard with every dance group; she was diligent about technique and she had good feet.
"She'd always sign off her emails: 'Keep hopping!'"
Melbourne-based Mrs Ryan was the longest registered Irish dance teacher anywhere in the world.
Having started dancing at age five, Mrs Ryan became a teacher in her own right by 12.
Mrs Ryan travelled to Kilmore, Hamilton and Crossley, Warrnambool, Warragul, Wodonga, Echuca and Bendigo by train and bus on a weekly circuit. She flew to Mildura every six weeks.
"It keeps me out of mischief!" Mrs Ryan told The Border Mail back in 2020.
Mrs Ryan was an accomplished pianist, teacher, adjudicator, examiner, choreographer and Irish piper and was the co-writer and researcher into Irish Pipe Bands in Victoria: History Of Irish Pipe Bands in Victoria over the last 100 years.
She opened the Geraldine O'Shea Academy of Irish Dance under her maiden name in 1942 before adding her married name later.
In 1956 she wed Patrick, a warder at Pentridge Prison, in a big Irish wedding at St Patrick's Cathedral with six bridesmaids.
In an episode of Back Roads (ABC TV), host Heather Ewart summed up Mrs Ryan with precision: "Geraldine has the strength of a Gaelic football team!"
Mrs Ryan was a former multiple title holder of state and Australian Irish dancing championships and represented Australia at world events in Ireland and England.
She was also the first Australian to hold the job of vice-president of An Coimisiun, the Irish Dancing Commission.
She was a renowned adjudicator at World International Folk Dance Festivals where she adjudicated in Munich, Bavaria, Majorca, Spain, Australia, Johannesburg, the US, Turkey as well as at world championships in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
Mrs Ryan also volunteered with the St Vincent de Paul Society, helping feed the homeless on the streets of Melbourne.
In 2020 Mrs Ryan was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for her services to Irish dancing.
Her father had always drummed into her that she was duty-bound to pass on her knowledge of Irish culture.
She certainly went above and beyond to honour his wishes.
Mrs Ryan is survived by her children Patrick and Geraldine Jnr and grandchildren. Her husband died in 1981 and she also lost her other son Daniel.
