'Couldn't believe it': Border student secures top spot in HSC course

Albury's own Taylor Earl has scored first place in a HSC course.
Taylor, 18, topped NSW in the Financial Services course for 2023, despite initially not planning to take the subject.
"I was actually not going to sit the finance exam, but my teacher pushed me to and said I'll probably do really well," Taylor said.
"I'm glad I took her advice."
The OneSchool Global NSW student, based in Lavington, was among 128 students honoured for achieving first or equal first place in a 2023 HSC course in Western Sydney on Wednesday, December 13.
Taylor said she "couldn't believe it" when she received a call on Friday, December 8, informing her of the achievement.
"I was pretty shocked and surprised," she said.
"I did not expect it one little bit. So, yeah, I'm pretty proud right now."
"I'm still looking at all my options so I haven't got anything too solid yet," she said.
"I haven't applied for anything, but I guess I'll just take it slow and see how it goes.
"I'm pretty happy with what I've got so far, so, yeah, anything will be awesome."
At the ceremony held at Western Sydney University, deputy premier and education minister Prue Car congratulated all students who achieved a First in Course mark.
"Our First in Course students should feel proud of the dedication they have shown and the skill they have displayed throughout this year," she said.
"Reaching a First in Course mark is a fantastic achievement, and I hope all our students can take time to celebrate their work over the summer break."
NSW HSC students can access their ATAR on the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) website from 9am on December 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.