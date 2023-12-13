The Border Mailsport
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT? TDFL club secures eight signings

By Brent Godde
Updated December 13 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 2:59pm
Thurgoona's new recruits, Bailey McAlister, Seb Sproule, Tom Harrington, Nick Brennan, Ryan Murray, Mitch McLeod and Ollie McAlister. Picture by James Wiltshire
Newly-appointed Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister has shown his recruiting hand, announcing eight signings as the club looks to return to finals for the first time since winning the flag in 2019.

