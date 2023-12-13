WHO LET THE DOGS OUT? TDFL club secures eight signings

Newly-appointed Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister has shown his recruiting hand, announcing eight signings as the club looks to return to finals for the first time since winning the flag in 2019.
The Bulldogs have signed Bailey and Ollie McAlister, alongside Rory Muggivan, Seb Sproule, Tom Harrington, Nick Brennan, Ryan Murray and Mitch McLeod.
McAlister also hinted the recruiting frenzy at the kennel is not over yet and that he may have one or two recruiting aces still up his sleeve including one potential signing who boasts AFL experience.
As expected, McAlister's two sons, Bailey and Ollie, have followed their father to the kennel.
The pair spent this season with Osborne where McAlister was also an assistant coach under premiership mentor Joel Mackie.
Bailey was a senior regular with the league powerhouse as a medium sized forward and was part of the Tigers' 50-point pumping of Holbrook in this year's grand final.
Younger brother Ollie played 13 senior matches for Osborne but was squeezed out of the senior side at the business end and played in the reserves grand final win, also over Holbrook.
An unexpected bonus is the return of Rory Muggivan who is also related to McAlister and had this season off.
The classy utility most recently played for Osborne last year and also played in Thurgoona's most recent flag in 2019 under coach Brett Doswell.
McAlister revealed that his oldest son, Bailey, had taken more coaxing than he expected to cross to Thurgoona.
"Ollie and Rory were happy to commit to joining Thurgoona straight away but Bailey took a bit of convincing," McAlister said.
"Bailey really established himself with Osborne this season and it took a lot of work to pry him away from that.
"Getting Rory back is a real bonus. He took a year off to get his work-life balance right and has come back as fit as I've seen him for a number of years.
"Rory is committed to navigating through a tough season ahead because he is 34 these days.
"But I brought him on board primarily for his football IQ and on-field leadership.
"Rory will be a playing assistant coach and that role takes on the burden of having my full trust."
Brennan arrives at the kennel from Lavington where he managed eight senior matches and played in the losing reserves grand final against Albury.
McAlister said Brennan was a versatile tall who still had his best football ahead of him.
"Nick has a handy resume for his age and to be able to add that ingredient to this group is certainly exciting from my perspective," he said.
"He is a former junior, so it's always pleasing to see players from your club test themselves at a higher level and then return when they feel the timing is right."
Sproule and Harrington played at Albury this season and are expected to add a youthful exuberance at the kennel.
Both are close friends of the McAlister siblings.
"Seb is a long-time friend of our family and played a handful of matches for the Murray Bushrangers last year and Albury reserves this year," McAlister said.
"After chatting to Seb, he was just keen to have a season with some close mates and it was a tough decision for him to leave Albury.
"His work ethic has impressed me and he would be on the podium as one of the hardest trainers over the pre-season so far.
"Tom played for Albury thirds this year and has also impressed me how he has fitted into the playing group and really wants to get the best out of himself."
Murray returns to Thurgoona from a stint with Corryong and played a handful of senior matches last year and is expected to add to the midfield rotations.
McAlister said McLeod will add some extra height to the list and had brought along another potential recruit in Spencer Wungluck from Albury.
"Mitch is another young family friend who is 190cm plus and has brought along a mate in Spencer Wungluck with the pair both playing for Albury," he said.
"They have brought an energy to the training track and added to the vibe we are trying to build around the club."
The Bulldogs face Wodonga Saints at home for their season opener.
