Eight cans of bourbon 'and possibly more' before he made the decision to drive

A Bandiana man downed at least eight cans of mixed bourbon whiskey before thinking it was a good idea to get in his ute and head home.
But police saw him as he drove his Nissan Navara north on Young Street, Albury, on November 19 about 1.20am.
Eddy Bernales Coronel was stopped for a random breath test, to which he provided a positive result.
Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray has been told that Bernales Coronel was arrested and taken to the Albury police station.
A breath analysis revealed he was three times over the legal limit, after Bernales Coronel gave a reading of 0.152.
Bernales Coronel, 23, did not appear in court, though a plea of guilty to the charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol was entered on his behalf by defence lawyer Glenn Moody.
Police said Bernales Coronel's licence was immediately suspended.
"The accused stated that he drank eight or more Jack Daniel's Double Jack 375 millilitre cans over a two-hour period."
Bernales Coronel must appear in court for his sentencing on January 15.
