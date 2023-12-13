The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Eight cans of bourbon 'and possibly more' before he made the decision to drive

By Albury Court
December 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight cans of bourbon 'and possibly more' before he made the decision to drive
Eight cans of bourbon 'and possibly more' before he made the decision to drive

A Bandiana man downed at least eight cans of mixed bourbon whiskey before thinking it was a good idea to get in his ute and head home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.