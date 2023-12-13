'We thought it was Cyclone Jasper': Trees uprooted, fences damaged in storm

A brief but fierce storm ripped through Wodonga about 7pm on Wednesday, December 13, uprooting trees and damaging fences.
The streets affected included Mortimer Terrace, Castle Creek Road, Yarralumla Drive, Streets Road and Beechworth-Wodonga Road.
Twelve trees came down in Mortimer Terrace.
Resident Allie Watson said the storm cell was "very intense".
"We thought it was Cyclone Jasper," she told The Border Mail with a laugh soon afterwards.
"It is a mess, a big mess."
A Castle Creek Road resident said there had been lots of lightning and thunder, "then it just blew".
"It came through my pergola, turned my pot plants upside down, took the stuff off the wall, it just blew straight through," she said.
"I've never seen anything like that before, this tree just went over like a leaf."
After conditions had calmed down, people were outside checking for damage.
The Albury Airport weather station recorded wind gusts of about 78kmh just after 7pm.
But the wind reduced to less than half that speed within half an hour.
The weather has continued to be unsettled on Wednesday evening, with lightning, thunder and rain across the Border.
