From little things, big things are growing at Wodonga's native nursery

"We want to make sure your great, great, great-grandchildren can enjoy this," explains Megan Mebberson.
And as this passionate volunteer for Our Native Garden Nursery made her pitch at the recent Border Trust Give500 grants event, the words certainly made for a compelling argument.
Gathering seeds to help preserve local habitats for the future forms the roots of Seeds on the Move, which was announced as one of the runners-up in the 2023 Give500 campaign.
It's a multi-dimensional project - from filling the "significant gap" in local native seed collection to "immersing" residents and school children in the local bush environment, educating them on the intricacies of seed collection and plant propagation and gently instilling in them a sense of why this stuff matters.
"It's about revegetating as much as we can," explains Megan, of the community-led nursery that grows local native plants for revegetation and landscaping projects.
"We want plants that grow here naturally to address habitat loss and to be able to handle a future with a hotter, drier climate.
"Because we live in a rural environment, land clearing, urbanisation and climate change have created the perfect storm.
"When you add in the fires and floods of recent years, there is an even greater need for bush regeneration."
It's easy to feel bogged down by issues like climate change, but Our Native Garden adopts the philosophy - and practice - of showing how powerful it can be to start with making a difference close to home.
"If we do something on a local level, the difference can be huge," Megan insists.
The nursery wants to expand its work with local schools, teaching kids about plants, propagation and potting.
Such programs help teach the next generations how important it is to look after what we have, Megan explains.
"This region is always going to be a better place to live if we have native vegetation," she says.
"We want to help the flora and fauna that's here and ensure it's here when they are adults and have their own children."
And that's the thing, without seed stock it will be difficult to fill the state's ambitious revegetation targets, according to Our Native Garden propagation manager Wendy Smith.
It's going to take a lot of seed - and we just don't have it, she explains in the Give500 pitch video.
"The local wildlife and threatened species, like the Regent honey-eater, they need our local plants for habitat, for food; that's where they live," Wendy says.
"So we need to be growing these local plants and we need to have the seed to grow the local plants."
Megan describes Seeds on the Move as a "citizen science project".
"We want to engage the local community, take them out into a bushland classroom, teach them about native plants, plant identification, seed collection and how they can be involved in that," Megan says.
The hands-on project will see volunteers head out and "actually collect seed, take it back (to the nursery), clean it and put it in a seek bank".
The not-for-profit nursery, which has been running since 2015 and is a member of Landcare Victoria and the Wodonga Urban Landcare Network, is focused on increasing plant production over the next few years (up to 40,000 plants in 2024).
Megan says a wonderful little community has developed at Our Native Garden, where knowledge is willingly shared and all are welcome.
Even those people who reckon they have "toxic hands", she laughs.
"We are keen for more people to come and help us (collect seed). It's really relaxing and a lovely thing to do early in the morning."
Megan admits the bush is one of her favourite places to be.
She says immersing yourself in nature is fantastic for mental and physical health.
During their "rambles" through the bush, people can spot deer, kangaroos, run into spider webs and learn to really see the world around them.
"It's the loveliest way to learn," Megan insists.
"And each time you go out, you start to see more."
As for anyone who might be concerned about a close encounter with a native of the slithering kind, there's no need to worry.
Armed with her trusty snake gaiters, Megan breezily assures us "I'm Mrs OH&S".
"I'll be the one stomping around and making plenty of noise with a very big stick," she laughs.
