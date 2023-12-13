The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

It's not every day someone with this background walks in the door

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
December 14 2023 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Monteith has taken on a new role with Murray United. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jamie Monteith has taken on a new role with Murray United. Picture by Mark Jesser

Murray United's new Youth Football Director spent almost a decade at English Premier League club Arsenal FC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.