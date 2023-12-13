It's not every day someone with this background walks in the door

Murray United's new Youth Football Director spent almost a decade at English Premier League club Arsenal FC.
Jamie Monteith will join the region's highly qualified coaches as he holds a UEFA A-Licence and Football Australia Coach Assessor Licence.
He will also be the Skills AcquisitIon Program (SAP) Manager.
"I think it's worth recognising that Murray United as an entity is obviously looking to try and improve all the time," he said.
"And we will be looking to improve in a few key areas and make sure our kids have the same opportunities as a metro kid, with the same opportunities to be seen by A-League clubs and academies."
Along with his stint at Arsenal, Monteith also spent five years, full time, at Melbourne Victory FC as player development manager and community and football manager.
"At Arsenal, it was program design, looking at what athletes we had across the board," he explained.
"We looked at what we wanted to achieve in five years time and what we wanted an athlete to look like, is it athletic performance? Is it technical-tactical information?
"It was putting in programs and working towards when they get to a certain age and they're presented into the first team, they're the most well-rounded player they could potentially be."
Jack Wilshere, who played 125 matches for Arsenal and 34 for England, was the star junior for the Gunners in Monteith's stint.
"We continue to raise the bar in professional development for players, coaches and officials at the club," United said in a press statement.
"Jamie will seek to build on the excellent contribution made by outgoing Youth Teams Football Director Brian Vanega as the club continues to provide and enhance high performance pathways in the Murray region.
"The club thanks Brian for his past two years of service as Technical Director, Brian will continue service with the club as coach in the club's youth teams ranks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.