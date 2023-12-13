Power services won't be restored to Border homes until late on Thursday

Power services to more nearly 4000 properties in the Wodonga area won't be restored until 4pm on Thursday following a storm.
Data shows power remains cut to 3743 customers in the Baranduda and Wodonga area early on Thursday, December 14.
Services are expected to be restored by 4pm, while services are likely to be back for 386 properties in the Yackandandah area about 6pm.
More than 2000 properties in the Wangaratta region remain without electricity, and homes in the Tallangatta Valley and Upper Murray area also being impacted.
In NSW, a large number of homes and businesses in the Howlong area have been impacted by power cuts.
Downed power lines are listed as the cause of the outages, which are affecting 326 properties.
Crews came from Corowa to assist at Howlong, with the Corowa Rescue Squad describing the storms as being "severe".
One of the Border businesses offline is the Rutherglen Butchery.
"We are suffering the effects of both a PLANNED and UNPLANNED power outages yesterday," a post on the business's Facebook page stated.
"This has caused serious issues to our functioning at our Rutherglen store and it will take us time to get back to normal.
"We will be open but may look rather frazzled after little sleep overnight."
Howlong Country Bakery reported it would be open with limited stock after "a very tough night for our bakers".
Others have taken to social media to express concern about food loss.
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.