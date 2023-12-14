St Pat's, Panthers will want to get cracking for a grand final re-match

St Patrick's will host a 20-year premiership reunion on Saturday.
The Patties defeated Lavington to break a flag drought, but will host New City in round 11.
Lavington is away to North Albury.
Generally the winning club tries to organise a flag function against the club it played, but that wasn't possible this time.
It's naturally a big game for the Patties, with around eight of the premiership players set to attend.
And it's extra special with Carroll's younger brother Mick returning for the reunion and Christmas from Canada.
St Pat's and Lavington have a five-five win-loss record to sit a win out of the top six. The pair also contested last year's grand final, where the Panthers won by 50 runs.
There's still 10 of the 20 regular games left, but if results go against the Patties and Panthers, they will suddenly be two wins out of finals contention.
It's a long way from two decades ago when the pair won through to the grand final.
The Patties were desperate to snap a 32-year premiership drought and had had a series of near-misses in finals.
They looked comfortable in dismissing Lavington for 132, but were in trouble at 4-12 and 7-100 overnight.
However, club stalwart Chris Haynes and quick bowler Heath Naughton struck half-centuries as St Pat's finished on 238.
"It was probably relief for me as captain," Dean Carroll recalled this week.
"It was built up that we hadn't won since 1971-72 and had been close in a number of finals or grand finals.
"We also had to acknowledge the teams that had been before us in the 80s and 90s."
Former representative all-rounder Aaron West had assumed the coaching role in the premiership year and claimed four wickets in the decider.
"'Westy' was able to extract that five to 10 percent we needed, he rounded us off," Carroll offered.
Meanwhile, Wodonga will host the annual Mental Wellness match against Belvoir.
The pair started the initiative in 2021 to raise awareness of mental health.
Elsewhere, Corowa is home to Baranduda, Albury hosts Tallangatta, while East Albury will look to knock Wodonga Raiders out of the top four.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.