Albury CBD seven-storey project one-step from approval

ALBURY councillors have supported a seven-storey residential development near Myer Centrepoint, but final approval will be subject to a regional planning panel hearing.
The proposed 29-metre tall, 32-unit complex in Swift Street requires the demolition of three former homes, two of which are locally-listed heritage items.
The project is budgeted at $42.57 million, which puts it above the $30 million threshold for being considered regionally significant.
As a result the NSW southern regional planning panel will determine the development application, rather than Albury Council.
At their meeting on Monday December 11, councillors resolved to make a submission to the panel in support of the development, which will also include two commercial tenancies and a swimming pool.
Councillors Stuart Baker and Ashley Edwards praised the plan, while noting there would be a heritage impact with one of the properties to be bulldozed being Abikhair House.
"I do note that one heritage-listed house that looks fairly special will need to make way for this new development, but on balance I think it's a good sort of a plan to support," Cr Baker said.
Cr Edwards added: "It is a real shame to lose any heritage items in our city, but unfortunately these heritage items offer really limited opportunities for adaptive re-use and we do need more housing stock in our city
"And this development is appropriate as it's in the middle of town, in our CBD, where people can walk, ride and soon scoot to work and play, so I'm happy to support this."
Council received six responses from the community to the proposal, three advocating for the building and three objections.
Proponents argued the edifice would create jobs, improve the streetscape and increasing housing density in the CBD.
Naysayers pointed to the loss of Abikhair House, suggested the old houses could be retained and used for other purposes, queried overshadowing of existing rooftop solar panels and a shortfall of onsite car parking.
In her report to council, senior town planner Sharna Holland declares the proposal is "appropriate to the context and setting of the site".
"It is concluded that the impacts of the proposed development on the environment and neighbouring properties are reasonable, with the development representing investment in Albury's commercial centre, adding to the vitality of the immediate area," Ms Holland stated.
The regional planning panel is to meet on February 6 to hear from the council and developer before making its decision.
Meanwhile, the planning panel on Wednesday December 13 approved the construction of a $5.168 million group home in East Albury for social enterprise Housing Plus.
The project at 271 Bernhardt Street will involve the demolition of an existing dwelling and erection of seven residences, retaining walls, car parking and front fence.
In approving the plan, the panel deemed it was in the public interest on four grounds including it being socially beneficial by providing "much needed short-term emergency accommodation".
Objectors to the project were worried about a fall in property prices, increased criminal activity and greater traffic.
