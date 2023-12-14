Border brigade's light display a nod to Australian Christmas carol

A rusty Holden ute will be the centrepiece of a Border fire brigade's annual Christmas light display starting on Friday, December 15.
The ninth year of the Lavington Rural Fire Brigade display will run from 8pm each night until Christmas Eve at 629 Krautz Street, Lavington.
Captain Bruce Barnes said it was the brigade's biggest arrangement yet, highlighted by a vintage Holden ute displaying a screen with Colin Buchanan's Christmas song Aussie Jingle Bells, which references the vehicle in its lyrics.
"I bought the ute and I was going to do it up, but someone suggested why don't I use it with that song and I thought that was a great idea," he said.
"I probably won't be allowed to sell it now (laughs)."
A memorial fire pit for past members of the brigade has also been decked out with lights for the occasion.
Mr Barnes encouraged people to get out of their cars and explore all the display has to offer.
Fire safety information for adults and children, lucky dips, raffles and refreshments will also be available, along with a visit from Santa himself.
"We've got photo boards for taking photos, fire trucks and vehicles, a snakes and ladders fire game and blow up inflatable characters walking around," he said.
Mr Barnes said the brigade first decided to run the display in 2014 to let the community know where they were stationed and the service provided.
"It gave us a chance to do some community engagement and fire awareness, but it's more for the kids now," he said.
"We might jag a member every now and then out of it."
Mr Barnes said the display took members about two-and-a-half days to set up.
"We're pretty good at it now. When we pack it all up, we do it properly and it makes it easier to find everything the next year," he said.
