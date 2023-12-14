The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border brigade's light display a nod to Australian Christmas carol

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Bruce Barnes welcomes the community to view Lavington Rural Fire Brigade's biggest Christmas light display yet, starting on Friday, December 15. Picture by Mark Jesser
Captain Bruce Barnes welcomes the community to view Lavington Rural Fire Brigade's biggest Christmas light display yet, starting on Friday, December 15. Picture by Mark Jesser

A rusty Holden ute will be the centrepiece of a Border fire brigade's annual Christmas light display starting on Friday, December 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.