Magistrate says bailed man has 'played the court for a mug'

A man who failed to comply with his bail conditions and committed further alleged offences on bail has been told he played the court for a mug.
Jandamarra Jariya Kenny again sought release in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 12, after being bailed on November 28.
Police said he was initially arrested with Rian Sheehan at the Motel Wellington on High Street last month, with trafficable amounts of ice and GHB allegedly found.
Other deception and perverting the course of justice allegations can't be reported for legal reasons.
Kenny was released on bail by magistrate Ian Watkins following the alleged offending.
Police said Kenny "failed every condition he was placed on bail for", which started "from the minute he was released on bail".
Kenny allegedly fled police when they tried to arrest him in Culcairn last week, and he remains wanted in NSW.
He had been bailed to a Balfour Street home in Culcairn, but NSW officers could not locate him during a December 2 curfew check.
It's alleged he gave a false name of the home's occupant to secure the bail address.
Detective Kylie Clarkson flagged concerns the 26-year-old was still on drugs.
"I've got little doubt that he's still using in a severe capacity," she said.
Prosecutor Liam Murdock said there were concerns of repercussions if Kenny was bailed.
"Mr Kenny has had a number of chances with respect to bail now, each and every time he comes before the court he's committing further offences," he said.
Kenny's mother, Leanne, tearfully gave evidence.
"He needs help with his drugs, and he won't get it in jail, I know that," she said.
"It's been proven.
"He's been in and out."
Mr Watkins noted Kenny had given the court a false name, clearly breached his bail conditions, failed to comply with other orders and didn't live at the home he had been bailed to.
"In my view, he's played the court for a mug," he said.
"He can't be trusted with his liberty."
Kenny was remanded in custody and will return on January 16.
The 26-year-old is also wanted in NSW.
