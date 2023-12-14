McAlister thrilled to have 'a young, hungry group who are prepared to work hard.'

Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister says reputations will count for little when he picks his side for the opening match of the season next year.
Bailey and Ollie McAlister alongside Rory Muggivan, Seb Sproule, Tom Harrington, Nick Brennan, Ryan Murray and Mitch McLeod have all crossed to the kennel over the off-season so far.
All the recruits are young with the exception of Muggivan who returns as a playing assistant coach at the kennel after having a stint at Osborne and this season off.
McAlister said he wouldn't 'discriminate' in regards to selection and one of his coaching philosophies was to reward hard work.
"The club is driving a standard where if you put in the work and the effort, you will be rewarded with a spot in the senior side," McAlister said.
"I won't discriminate on where you have come from or how old you are.
"If you put the team first and the values we are trying to achieve, you will give yourself every opportunity to be a consistent senior player.
"It's been a productive off-season already from the view that we have got a young, hungry group who are prepared to work hard and want to improve themselves.
"You can't ask for much more at this time of year.
"We are into the last week of our pre-season cycle before the Christmas break.
"And the playing group has exceeded my expectations so far."
The Bulldogs will train on Thursday night followed by a barbecue and Christmas drinks which will be the last session before the new year.
Despite already boasting a productive off-season, McAlister was confident of landing further signings and said there had been no significant departures from the kennel.
"It would be naive of me to say that I've put the cue in the rack in regards to recruiting," he said.
"Anybody who wants to come down to training and throw on a Thurgoona singlet and run some laps is welcome.
"We have been pretty fortunate that we have been getting good numbers on the track and a lot of that over the last month of training has been word of mouth.
"Players have been hearing about the vibe and the energy at training which is contagious and want to be a part of it."
The Bulldogs finished the season in seventh spot with a 9-9 record and only percentage behind fifth-placed Barnawartha.
Last season's top-five in Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Barnawartha are all expected to be finals contenders again next season.
The Bushrangers could be the most vulnerable side that played finals.
They have several confirmed departures including co-coach Brayden Carey, star defender Brent Ryan alongside Jordan Eaton and are yet to formally announce and new signings.
McAlister felt most sides in the competition were capable of pushing for a finals berth.
"You look at the two benchmark sides in Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek... they will arguably be stronger again and have galvanised what was already a strong list," McAlister said.
"It is the sides that didn't make the top-five last year who everyone forgets about but who are probably going to be the most dangerous.
"Those sides are going to be the ones that shape the top-five at the end of next season more so than the heavyweights.
"They are the sides that you bank on getting wins against and a lot of clubs are basing their draw on how many times they have to play this year's top-five twice.
"I see them all as tough.
"You can't plan your year based on how many times you play against last year's top-five.
"You have to take each week as it comes, on its merits.
"You could be dealing with adversity, other clubs could just be on a roll, so there is a lot to consider.
"The profile of the league over the off-season has been nothing less than impressive and all the news so far has been really positive.
"I'm just really excited to bring my brand to that and hopefully add a little bit of something else."
