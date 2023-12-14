The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

McAlister thrilled to have 'a young, hungry group who are prepared to work hard.'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 14 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel McAlister has enjoyed a productive off-season after landing eight recruits.
Daniel McAlister has enjoyed a productive off-season after landing eight recruits.

Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister says reputations will count for little when he picks his side for the opening match of the season next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.